 British High Commission Confirms Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Is In London On Visitor Visa; UK Authorities Alerted About His Revoked Passport
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
The British High Commission in India has confirmed that fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa. | Sourced

Pune: The British High Commission in India has confirmed that fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa, and also informed the UK authorities back home about the revocation of his passport, police said.

The Pune police had suspected that city-based Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, was in the United Kingdom. Hence, they contacted the British High Commission seeking his detention and deportation.

The gangster is believed to have fled India by fraudulently obtaining a passport.

The Pune police have already issued a lookout notice for Ghaywal and sought a blue corner notice through Interpol.

article-image

"We have received a reply from the High Commission. They have confirmed that Ghaywal is in London and is currently on a visitor visa. They also confirmed that he is in London to see his son," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said on Wednesday.

"The High Commission has also told us in the mail that they have informed the department concerned in the UK that Ghaywal's passport has been revoked by Indian agencies," he added.

A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against Ghaywal in Pune after his associates allegedly shot and injured a person in the Kothrud area here following a road rage incident on September 18.

Earlier, a police official on Tuesday said, "We believe that Ghaywal has gone to the UK as his son lives there. We have now written to the British High Commission in India and sought information about how he managed to obtain a visa, how long he has been staying in the UK, what type of visa he has obtained and the expiry date of the permit." The city police had also sought details about Ghaywal's location in the UK, in which university his son is studying and who is financing his education, he said.

