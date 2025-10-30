 Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency

During Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 themed “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” ACB Navi Mumbai conducted citywide programs to promote honesty and transparency. Officers engaged students, staged street plays, and held awareness drives in public offices, urging citizens to report corruption via helpline 1064 or acbmaharashtra.gov.in.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency |

Navi Mumbai: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 themed “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Navi Mumbai, conducted a series of awareness programs and outreach activities across the city to promote honesty and transparency in public life.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke and his team held an interactive session with around 100 students at SIES College, Nerul, where they discussed the importance of ethical conduct and collective responsibility in eliminating corruption. Students from Rayat Shikshan Sanstha’s Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College also performed street plays at Panvel ST Depot and CBD Railway Station to sensitize the public on anti-corruption measures. Pamphlets with the ACB’s contact details and helpline numbers were distributed among the attendees.

Read Also
Maharashtra: MLA Rohit Pawar Booked For Creating Fake Aadhaar Card In Name Of US President Donald...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai Road Rage: 61-Year-Old Thane Doctor’s Car Windows Smashed On Eastern Express Highway
article-image
Read Also
Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports
article-image

Awareness flex banners highlighting Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 were displayed at key public spots including Airoli Naka Bridge, Belapur-Thane Highway Signal, Turbhe Naka, Orinze and Sanpada Signals, the NMMC and CIDCO office entrances, Kamothe Flyover, and Panvel ST Depot to ensure widespread public engagement.

Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Wagh and the ACB team carried out awareness drives in government offices across Panvel — including the Panchayat Samiti, District Council Construction Department, Taluka Health Office, Water Supply Department, Sub-Registrar’s Office, and Mahavitaran Office. Posters were displayed and pamphlets distributed to promote vigilance among employees and citizens.

FPJ Shorts
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency
US Federal Reserve Lowers Benchmark Lending Rate To 4%, As Policymakers Grapple With Limited Economic Data
US Federal Reserve Lowers Benchmark Lending Rate To 4%, As Policymakers Grapple With Limited Economic Data
Groww's Parent Company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Fixes Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Targeting Valuation Of ₹61,700 Crore
Groww's Parent Company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Fixes Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Targeting Valuation Of ₹61,700 Crore
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series
Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Airoli Woman Duped Of ₹20 Lakh By Fake ISRO Scientist; Rabale Police...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Urged To Expedite Gargai Dam Project; Awaits National Wildlife Board And Forest...
article-image

Similarly, Police Inspector Arundhati Yelave and her team conducted drives across Digha, Airoli, and Ghansoli, covering the NMMC ward offices, Airoli Fire Station, Bus and Railway Stations, NMMC Hospital, and Ghansoli Bus Depot. The officers interacted with the public and urged them to actively report any incidents of bribery or misconduct.

Deputy SP Dharmaraj Sonke said, “Public cooperation is crucial in creating a corruption-free society. Every citizen must be vigilant and report any unlawful demands made by government officials. Together, we can uphold integrity and transparency in governance.”

He further appealed to citizens to report corruption-related complaints against any government officials or employees by contacting the ACB Navi Mumbai unit through the toll-free number 1064, phone 022-27833344, or WhatsApp 7066635666. Complaints can also be filed online via acbmaharashtra.gov.in or acbmaharashtra.net.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty...

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty...

Mumbai: Chembur Police Constable Run Over During Night Patrol; Driver Arrested

Mumbai: Chembur Police Constable Run Over During Night Patrol; Driver Arrested

Maharashtra: MLA Rohit Pawar Booked For Creating Fake Aadhaar Card In Name Of US President Donald...

Maharashtra: MLA Rohit Pawar Booked For Creating Fake Aadhaar Card In Name Of US President Donald...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies & Improved Air Quality After Brief Showers; AQI...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies & Improved Air Quality After Brief Showers; AQI...

Mumbai News: 3 Held For Cheating After Entering Police Commissioner’s Office During Janata Darbar...

Mumbai News: 3 Held For Cheating After Entering Police Commissioner’s Office During Janata Darbar...