Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency |

Navi Mumbai: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 themed “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Navi Mumbai, conducted a series of awareness programs and outreach activities across the city to promote honesty and transparency in public life.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke and his team held an interactive session with around 100 students at SIES College, Nerul, where they discussed the importance of ethical conduct and collective responsibility in eliminating corruption. Students from Rayat Shikshan Sanstha’s Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College also performed street plays at Panvel ST Depot and CBD Railway Station to sensitize the public on anti-corruption measures. Pamphlets with the ACB’s contact details and helpline numbers were distributed among the attendees.

Awareness flex banners highlighting Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 were displayed at key public spots including Airoli Naka Bridge, Belapur-Thane Highway Signal, Turbhe Naka, Orinze and Sanpada Signals, the NMMC and CIDCO office entrances, Kamothe Flyover, and Panvel ST Depot to ensure widespread public engagement.

Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Wagh and the ACB team carried out awareness drives in government offices across Panvel — including the Panchayat Samiti, District Council Construction Department, Taluka Health Office, Water Supply Department, Sub-Registrar’s Office, and Mahavitaran Office. Posters were displayed and pamphlets distributed to promote vigilance among employees and citizens.

Similarly, Police Inspector Arundhati Yelave and her team conducted drives across Digha, Airoli, and Ghansoli, covering the NMMC ward offices, Airoli Fire Station, Bus and Railway Stations, NMMC Hospital, and Ghansoli Bus Depot. The officers interacted with the public and urged them to actively report any incidents of bribery or misconduct.

Deputy SP Dharmaraj Sonke said, “Public cooperation is crucial in creating a corruption-free society. Every citizen must be vigilant and report any unlawful demands made by government officials. Together, we can uphold integrity and transparency in governance.”

He further appealed to citizens to report corruption-related complaints against any government officials or employees by contacting the ACB Navi Mumbai unit through the toll-free number 1064, phone 022-27833344, or WhatsApp 7066635666. Complaints can also be filed online via acbmaharashtra.gov.in or acbmaharashtra.net.