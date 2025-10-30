Raj Thackeray To Expose 'Voter List Scam' In Mumbai Today, Days After Aaditya Flags Discrepancies

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray |

Mumbai: Two days after Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray raised concerns over discrepancies in the Worli voters list, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is set to make a similar presentation highlighting alleged irregularities in Mumbai’s electoral rolls.

Details On The Event

The MNS has organised a rally at Bandra’s Rangsharda Auditorium on Thursday evening, where Raj Thackeray will present what he calls 'massive anomalies' in the city’s voter lists. The event will be attended by senior MNS office-bearers, city leaders and volunteers from across Mumbai, marking an escalation in the party’s campaign against what it terms a deep-rooted electoral scam.

According to an Indian Express report quoting party insiders, Thackeray will showcase data, maps and video clips to demonstrate large-scale manipulation in the voter registration process. The alleged anomalies include multiple entries under a single address, names of deceased individuals, and bogus voter IDs listed across different constituencies. He is also expected to unveil a strategy to prevent fake voting during the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local body elections.

The rally comes just days before a joint Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)–MNS protest march against the Election Commission, scheduled for November 1. Party leaders have said the march will demand a full audit and cleansing of the voters list across Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray's Mega Claim On Fake Names In Voter List

Raj Thackeray, who has been vocal about the issue over the past few weeks, recently claimed that nearly 96 lakh fake names exist in Maharashtra’s electoral rolls. “This is not about politics or numbers, it’s about democracy itself. If the foundation of voting is flawed, what legitimacy do elections have?” he said earlier this week, while announcing the “Satyacha Morcha” (March for Truth).

लहानश्या घराच्या पत्त्यावर 38 मतदारांची नोंद! pic.twitter.com/KO0pljKPjJ — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) October 30, 2025

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "For the past few months, a campaign has been running across the country against vote theft. A few months ago, Rahul Gandhi had highlighted it, and today, Aaditya Thackeray has shown it. How can more than 50 people in one… pic.twitter.com/A8X7UyxuIx — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

The issue has found resonance across the Opposition spectrum. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray have both raised similar concerns, alleging widespread irregularities. Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that in several parts of Mumbai, "one household has over 50 registered voters,” which he described as a glaring sign of manipulation.

