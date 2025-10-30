Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face Disconnection & Legal Action | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has intensified its water bill recovery drive, targeting ₹250 crore in dues for the current fiscal year. So far, the civic body’s Water Supply Department has recovered ₹43.59 crore, accounting for about 18 percent of the total target.

Of the ₹250 crore goal, ₹92.28 crore pertains to arrears from previous years, while ₹157.80 crore represents current bills. Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, officials have been instructed to ensure 100% recovery of both current and pending dues this year.

To accelerate collections, the TMC has begun disconnecting water connections of defaulters across various wards. The civic body has also warned that unauthorised reconnections made after disconnection will lead to criminal cases, according to report by Loksatta. This has sparked concern among several households and establishments with long-pending bills.

The drive, supervised by Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi and City Engineer Prashant Sonagra, will be reviewed every Monday, with strict action planned against officers who fail to submit progress reports. A review meeting held at the Narendra Ballal Hall on Tuesday evening emphasized stringent enforcement measures.

During the meeting, Assistant City Engineer Vinod Pawar outlined the recovery plan, which included cutting off water lines, seizing motor pumps, and sealing meter rooms in properties that were in default.

Ward-wise recovery to date totals ₹43.59 crore, with key amounts including ₹7.60 crore from Majiwada–Manpada and ₹6.54 crore from Naupada–Kopri. The TMC aims for ₹148.95 crore recovery this year, bolstered by stricter measures to enhance compliance and reduce revenue losses in water billing.