 Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face Disconnection & Legal Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face Disconnection & Legal Action

Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face Disconnection & Legal Action

The Thane Municipal Corporation aims to recover ₹250 crore in water bill dues this fiscal year, having collected ₹43.59 crore to date. Arrears of ₹92.28 crore and current bills of ₹157.80 crore are included in this target.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face Disconnection & Legal Action | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has intensified its water bill recovery drive, targeting ₹250 crore in dues for the current fiscal year. So far, the civic body’s Water Supply Department has recovered ₹43.59 crore, accounting for about 18 percent of the total target.

Of the ₹250 crore goal, ₹92.28 crore pertains to arrears from previous years, while ₹157.80 crore represents current bills. Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, officials have been instructed to ensure 100% recovery of both current and pending dues this year.

Also Watch

To accelerate collections, the TMC has begun disconnecting water connections of defaulters across various wards. The civic body has also warned that unauthorised reconnections made after disconnection will lead to criminal cases, according to report by Loksatta. This has sparked concern among several households and establishments with long-pending bills.

FPJ Shorts
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap

The drive, supervised by Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi and City Engineer Prashant Sonagra, will be reviewed every Monday, with strict action planned against officers who fail to submit progress reports. A review meeting held at the Narendra Ballal Hall on Tuesday evening emphasized stringent enforcement measures.

Read Also
Thane Man Dies By Suicide Near Naigaon After Heavy Losses In Online Gaming, Loan Pressure
article-image

During the meeting, Assistant City Engineer Vinod Pawar outlined the recovery plan, which included cutting off water lines, seizing motor pumps, and sealing meter rooms in properties that were in default.

Ward-wise recovery to date totals ₹43.59 crore, with key amounts including ₹7.60 crore from Majiwada–Manpada and ₹6.54 crore from Naupada–Kopri. The TMC aims for ₹148.95 crore recovery this year, bolstered by stricter measures to enhance compliance and reduce revenue losses in water billing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary

Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway Ahead Of MNS Chief's 'Voter List Scam'...

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway Ahead Of MNS Chief's 'Voter List Scam'...

Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online

Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online

Mumbai: Tripurari Pournima's Maha Aarti At Banganga Lake In Walkeshwar Gets Police Nod After Local...

Mumbai: Tripurari Pournima's Maha Aarti At Banganga Lake In Walkeshwar Gets Police Nod After Local...