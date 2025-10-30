Mumbai News: BMC Urged To Expedite Gargai Dam Project; Awaits National Wildlife Board And Forest Department Clearances

BMC Urged To Expedite Gargai Dam Project; Awaits National Wildlife Board And Forest Department Clearances | File Photo

Mumbai: Although the State Wildlife Board has already granted its approval, the BMC is still awaiting clearances from the National Wildlife Board and the Forest Department for the Gargai Dam project.

To accelerate the approval process, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar, in a meeting held at the K-East Ward office on Wednesday, urged the BMC to prepare a detailed proposal and forward it to the central government through the state government.

Meeting On Low Water Pressure Complaints

Despite the seven lakes supplying water to the city are full to their capacity, complaints have been received about low water pressure in areas such as Dindoshi, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Versova and Andheri.

Acting on these concerns, MP Waikar convened a meeting on water supply issues to identify the underlying causes and ensure a smooth water supply.

The meeting was attended by civic officials, including engineers from the Hydraulic Engineering Department and other civic officials.

MP Waikar’s Directions To Civic Officials

"Considering the growing population, water supply planning needs to be strengthened. To expedite the Gargai Dam project, a proposal for the pending clearances should be submitted to the central government through the state authorities," said Waikar.

He also directed civic officials that all unauthorised water connections be removed and replaced with official pipelines to ensure proper and equitable distribution.

Project Details And Expected Benefits

Mumbai currently receives approximately 4,000 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water from seven lakes that supply the city. However, it still faces a shortfall of about 500 MLD. The proposed Gargai Dam, which will span 844 hectares—including 658 hectares of forest land within the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary—is expected to boost the city’s daily water supply by 440 MLD.

As part of the project, a one-kilometre-long tunnel will be constructed to connect the Gargai Dam to the Modak Sagar Dam, located to its south, which is one of the existing sources supplying water to Mumbai. The project is estimated to cost Rs 3,105 crore, with the BMC allocating Rs 35.51 crore for it in the 2025–26 financial year.

