 Mumbai News: BMC Urged To Expedite Gargai Dam Project; Awaits National Wildlife Board And Forest Department Clearances
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Urged To Expedite Gargai Dam Project; Awaits National Wildlife Board And Forest Department Clearances

Mumbai News: BMC Urged To Expedite Gargai Dam Project; Awaits National Wildlife Board And Forest Department Clearances

Although the State Wildlife Board has already granted its approval, the BMC is still awaiting clearances from the National Wildlife Board and the Forest Department for the Gargai Dam project.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:31 AM IST
article-image
BMC Urged To Expedite Gargai Dam Project; Awaits National Wildlife Board And Forest Department Clearances | File Photo

Mumbai: Although the State Wildlife Board has already granted its approval, the BMC is still awaiting clearances from the National Wildlife Board and the Forest Department for the Gargai Dam project.

To accelerate the approval process, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar, in a meeting held at the K-East Ward office on Wednesday, urged the BMC to prepare a detailed proposal and forward it to the central government through the state government.

Meeting On Low Water Pressure Complaints

Despite the seven lakes supplying water to the city are full to their capacity, complaints have been received about low water pressure in areas such as Dindoshi, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Versova and Andheri.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Road Rage: Couple Ram Car Into Delivery Agent’s Bike After Minor Graze; Biker Dies On Spot Near JP Nagar (Video)
Bengaluru Road Rage: Couple Ram Car Into Delivery Agent’s Bike After Minor Graze; Biker Dies On Spot Near JP Nagar (Video)
Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch Probes Fraud Link
Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch Probes Fraud Link
Uttar Pradesh Skill Mission To Hold Monthly ITI Placement Drives Across Districts, Deloitte India To Assist In Industry Linkages
Uttar Pradesh Skill Mission To Hold Monthly ITI Placement Drives Across Districts, Deloitte India To Assist In Industry Linkages
Maharashtra Civic, Local Body Polls: SEC Seeks ₹200 Crore For 1 Lakh New EVMs; Elections By January-End
Maharashtra Civic, Local Body Polls: SEC Seeks ₹200 Crore For 1 Lakh New EVMs; Elections By January-End

Acting on these concerns, MP Waikar convened a meeting on water supply issues to identify the underlying causes and ensure a smooth water supply.

The meeting was attended by civic officials, including engineers from the Hydraulic Engineering Department and other civic officials.

MP Waikar’s Directions To Civic Officials

"Considering the growing population, water supply planning needs to be strengthened. To expedite the Gargai Dam project, a proposal for the pending clearances should be submitted to the central government through the state authorities," said Waikar.

He also directed civic officials that all unauthorised water connections be removed and replaced with official pipelines to ensure proper and equitable distribution.

Project Details And Expected Benefits

Mumbai currently receives approximately 4,000 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water from seven lakes that supply the city. However, it still faces a shortfall of about 500 MLD. The proposed Gargai Dam, which will span 844 hectares—including 658 hectares of forest land within the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary—is expected to boost the city’s daily water supply by 440 MLD.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: 'Float Tenders For Gargai Dam Within Next 2 Months' Says Minister Ashish Shelar; VIDEO
article-image

As part of the project, a one-kilometre-long tunnel will be constructed to connect the Gargai Dam to the Modak Sagar Dam, located to its south, which is one of the existing sources supplying water to Mumbai. The project is estimated to cost Rs 3,105 crore, with the BMC allocating Rs 35.51 crore for it in the 2025–26 financial year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch...

Fake 'Minister’s PA' Entry At Mumbai CP’s Janata Darbar Sparks Cheating Case; Crime Branch...

Maharashtra Civic, Local Body Polls: SEC Seeks ₹200 Crore For 1 Lakh New EVMs; Elections By...

Maharashtra Civic, Local Body Polls: SEC Seeks ₹200 Crore For 1 Lakh New EVMs; Elections By...

Mumbai Road Rage: 61-Year-Old Thane Doctor’s Car Windows Smashed On Eastern Express Highway

Mumbai Road Rage: 61-Year-Old Thane Doctor’s Car Windows Smashed On Eastern Express Highway

Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports

Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports

Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating

Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating