 Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA Grounds
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAttending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA Grounds

Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA Grounds

If you’re heading to the Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert tonight (October 30), here’s your ultimate guide to getting the best view of the King of Latin Pop live in action.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert |

After setting Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds ablaze last night, Spanish pop icon Enrique Iglesias is all set to return to the same stage tonight for round two of his India tour, and the excitement is through the roof! Wednesday night’s concert saw over 25,000 fans singing along to timeless hits like Hero, Escape, and Bailando — and if you’re heading to the show tonight (October 30), here’s your ultimate guide to getting the best view of the King of Latin Pop live in action.

Best spots for VIP ticket holders

Instagram creator Concert Waala, known for sharing insider concert tips, dropped a helpful guide for Enrique’s Mumbai gig, and it’s a must-watch for anyone attending. He revealed, “If you’re in VIP and want to see him up close, head near the ramp section — that’s where Enrique spent most of his time during his last concert.”

Read Also
Enrique Iglesias Catches Fan's Phone Mid-Performance In Mumbai & Records Surprise Video In Viral...
article-image

Last night, Enrique indeed walked down that same ramp, interacting with the crowd and even kissing a fan and catching a phone mid-performance (yes, the viral clips). But a word of caution: “Don’t stand too close to the stage, or you’ll miss the fireworks and visuals,” Concert Waala advised. He also recommended standing slightly to the right side of the ramp for the best balance between proximity and spectacle.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Check out the guide video:

General Access

For General Access ticket holders, the front barricade, right behind the VIP area, is your golden zone. It offers the closest possible view of Enrique without breaking the bank. "That’s the spot where the energy is unreal,” Concert Waala stated. "But if you want space to move or dance, hang back a little within your section; you’ll still get a great view with more breathing room."

Read Also
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Best Ways To Reach MMRDA Grounds BKC; Check Complete Travel Guide
article-image

Pro tips for comfort

If you’re someone who likes easy access to the washrooms or food stalls, positioning yourself toward the side areas can save you from battling the crowd. As Concert Waala put it, “It’s honestly a lifesaver if you want to get in and out without fighting the crowd.”

So, fans heading to MMRDA Grounds tonight, go early and take the best spots to watch Enrique closest to you – and you never know, you'll be the next one getting a kiss or selfie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA...

Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA...

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band...

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band...