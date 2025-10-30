Word Of The Year Is '67': What Does This Mean?

In a twist no one saw coming, Dictionary.com has declared “67” as the Word of the Year for 2025. Yes-not a word, but a number. The quirky choice reflects the bizarre, meme-driven world of online culture where meaning matters less than shared amusement. From TikTok chants to classroom chaos, “67” became the year’s most unexpected viral phenomenon.

The accidental rise of “67”

The origins of this digital sensation trace back to 2024, when rapper Skrilla dropped his single Doot Doot, casually rapping the line: “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway.” There was no hidden meaning, no clever metaphor-just a throwaway lyric.

But the internet loves randomness. Within weeks, TikTok creators began looping, remixing, and shouting the phrase, turning “six-seven” into a meme symbolising hype, energy, and inside humor. NBA fans even linked it to LaMelo Ball, who happens to stand six feet seven inches tall, flooding social media with #67 edits of him dribbling and celebrating.

A meme that became a movement

What started as an absurd soundbite evolved into a full-blown digital trend. According to TikTok analytics, the #67 hashtag has now surpassed 2 million posts, peaking during the back-to-school season. For many Gen Alpha users, “67” became a coded way of showing enthusiasm- a modern “inside joke” that signals belonging to the internet generation.

When Dictionary.com announced “67” as its top pick, editors described it as “a mix of inside joke, social signal, and performance.” The selection highlights how language has evolved from words to expressions and memes that embody collective emotion more than literal meaning.

From TikTok to the classroom

The influence of “67” didn’t stop online. Schools across the globe found themselves caught in the middle of the trend. Teachers reported students shouting “six!” only for the entire class to yell “seven!” in response.

Some educators banned the chant for disrupting lessons, while others cleverly adapted it as a call-and-response technique to grab attention. A few even turned the trend into a media literacy topic, using it to teach students how digital culture shapes modern communication.

Supporters say “67” captures the chaotic humor and creativity of Gen Alpha -a generation fluent in irony, memes, and viral nonsense. It also underlines how language is evolving beyond words, into sounds, symbols, and shared digital experiences.