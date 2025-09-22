Mumbai News: 'Float Tenders For Gargai Dam Within Next 2 Months' Says Minister Ashish Shelar; VIDEO

Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani to issue tenders for the Gargai Dam project in the next two months | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani to issue tenders for the Gargai Dam project in the next two months.

Current Water Scenario

Currently, Mumbai receives a daily water supply of 4,000 million litres, while the actual daily demand is around 4,600 million litres. Once completed, the Gargai Dam will supply an additional 440 million litres of water.

मुंबईत सध्या दररोज ४००० दशलक्ष लिटर पाणीपुरवठा केला जातो. प्रत्यक्षात आता मुंबईची दैनंदिन पाण्याची गरज ४६०० दशलक्ष लिटर इतकी आहे. गरगाई धरण झाल्यास ४४० दशलक्ष लिटर पाणी उपलब्ध होऊ शकणार आहे.



मुंबईच्या वाढत्या लोकसंख्येनुसार वाढलेली पाण्याची गरज, अनेक भागात जाणवत असलेला पाण्याचा… pic.twitter.com/8rzNVRgF75 — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) September 22, 2025

Rising Demand and Review

Amid rising water demand due to Mumbai’s growing population and shortages in several areas, Minister Shelar met with BMC Commissioner on Monday to review the project and its progress.

Pending Clearances

While approvals for the project have already been received from the State Government, a few clearances from the Central Government’s Forest Department are still pending. Shelar said that he has contacted Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, requesting expedited issuance of the pending approvals.

Also Watch:

Tender Timeline

Minister Shelar also directed that tenders for the project be issued immediately within two months once the necessary permissions are obtained.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/