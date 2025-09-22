 Mumbai News: 'Float Tenders For Gargai Dam Within Next 2 Months' Says Minister Ashish Shelar; VIDEO
Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani to issue tenders for the Gargai Dam project in the next two months. Currently, Mumbai receives a daily water supply of 4,000 million litres, while the actual daily demand is around 4,600 million litres.

Devashri Bhujbal
Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani to issue tenders for the Gargai Dam project in the next two months

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani to issue tenders for the Gargai Dam project in the next two months.

Current Water Scenario

Currently, Mumbai receives a daily water supply of 4,000 million litres, while the actual daily demand is around 4,600 million litres. Once completed, the Gargai Dam will supply an additional 440 million litres of water.

Rising Demand and Review

Amid rising water demand due to Mumbai’s growing population and shortages in several areas, Minister Shelar met with BMC Commissioner on Monday to review the project and its progress.

Pending Clearances

While approvals for the project have already been received from the State Government, a few clearances from the Central Government’s Forest Department are still pending. Shelar said that he has contacted Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, requesting expedited issuance of the pending approvals.

Tender Timeline

Minister Shelar also directed that tenders for the project be issued immediately within two months once the necessary permissions are obtained.

