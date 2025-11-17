 Mumbai: Uddhav-Raj, Thackeray Family Pay Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray On His Death Anniversary At Shivaji Park | Video
Uddhav Thackeray along with other leaders on November 17 paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on November 17 paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at Dadar's Shivaji Park. The Thackeray cousins were joined by Rashmi Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray along with other party leaders at the memorial at Shiv Tirth and paid their humble respects. Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray died of cardiac arrest in the 2012 at the age of 86.

Balasaheb, often called the Hindu Hridaysamrat (Emperor of Hindu Hearts), passed away on this day in 2012, never held a constitutional post, yet commanded the city's pulse through the sheer power of his oratory.

Earlier in the day, his son, Uddhav, also took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Sir, How much you have done for us! It is because of you that even today the backbone of ours stands tall. As long as the power named 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat' is with us, we have no fear of anything!"

Eknath Shinde, who was part of the united Shiv Sena, split from the party in 2022 and formed his own party with the same name following the principle of Balasaheb Thackery. Taking to his social media, the Maharashtra Deputy CM also paid tributes to Thackeray and said that his thoughts and memories 'will forever remain in our hearts.'

Paying his tributes, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said that Balasaheb unleashed a barrage of words on his opponents with his sharp Thackeray arrows and open-handed generosity.

"His satirical cartoons wounded many. Yet, throughout his life, he selflessly maintained friendships beyond politics without introducing any bitterness into them. Humble tribute on his remembrance day to the Shiv Sena chief, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, whose immense contributions to the state's socio-political sphere make Maharashtra's history incomplete without mention of him!," he added.

