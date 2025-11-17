India’s Biggest Senior Citizens’ Festival Lights Up Mumbai With Stars And Laughter

Atu Khatri Performed At India’s Biggest Senior Citizens’ Festival | Photo Credit: Sunanda Singh

Mumbai witnessed something truly remarkable as Khyaal’s 50Above50 mega event wrapped up its two-day celebration at NESCO, Goregaon, on Sunday.

The festival started on November 15, turning the venue into a vibrant cultural hub, proving that age is no barrier to enthusiasm, creativity, or joy. The festival welcomed over 5,500 seniors and their families, many of whom had traveled from various parts of India to participate in the celebration.

Rohini Hattangadi inaugurated the festival

Rohini Hattangadi, national award and BAFTA award-winning actress, who is the brand ambassador of Khyaal 50Above50, inaugurated the festival along with other personalities like Rakesh Bedi, Yasmin Sait, Mangesh Gawade, and Mansur Dalal. Their presence set the perfect tone for a weekend filled with inspiration and entertainment.

Seniors enthusiastically participated in indoor sports, mehendi, art and more

The audience was thrilled by the performances by celebrities. The day's lineup featured a diverse range of artistic expressions, including soulful classical music by Krishna Bongane; rhythmic brilliance from tabla maestro Ustad Taufiq Qureshi; and an energetic performance by the RD Warriors Dance Group. Additionally, world whistling champions, Nikhil Rane and Girija Marathe, who have a musical legacy, added to the event's charm. When stand-up comedian Atul Khatri took the stage, the hall was filled with laughter.

The event was not just about performances, but also about how to lead a meaningful and secure life after 50. There were sessions that focused on every important aspect of ageing. The event included financial planning, health, legacy creation, and life purpose. Experts from organisations like Ready to Retire, Tulips Hygiene, Axis Max Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Aasaan delivered insightful talks.

The interactive zones brought a sense of nostalgia

The interactive zones brought a sense of nostalgia and fun. Seniors enthusiastically participated in caricature art, pottery, mehendi, tattoos, bangle-making, and indoor sports. The VR experience zone introduced many to new-age technology, while the Golden Tambola, complete with gold prizes, kept spirits high on both days. A curated brand exposition showcased products tailored for senior living, further enhancing the experiential feel of the event. Seniors enthusiastically participated in indoor sports, mehendi, art and more such events. The sessions added depth to the festival, making it not only enjoyable but also enriching.

Atul Khatri's performance filled audiences with enthusiasm

Atul Khatri's performance at the event was one of the biggest highlights. With his signature style and effortless storytelling, he had the entire audience laughing, from seniors to younger family members. What made his act truly special were his jokes about everyday life, society, aging, and his own life experiences. His performance helped us realise that our problems and challenges seem small when viewed from a different perspective, suggesting that this might be the best way to face life's challenges.