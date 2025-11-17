Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 17th, 2025 To Nov 23rd, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week encourages you to plan ahead and evaluate your options carefully so you can make sound, strategic decisions. Approach matters with logic and practicality. Keep the momentum going — move steadily without stopping midway. Avoid being overly defensive and instead, build alliances with those who can support your growth. Be mindful with your finances so you can focus on other priorities peacefully. Finding the right balance will be key during this time. Some of you may need to pay attention to how much time you spend indoors or sleeping. You may not have all the answers during this phase, but you just need to keep the pace going forward.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week may begin on an emotionally challenging note, especially in matters of love. However, the cycle is shifting toward healing and balance. Be gentle and compassionate with yourself as you move through this phase — it is teaching you valuable lessons and wisdom. If your finances have felt stagnant or slower than expected, this period brings an awakening in your career and money matters. A new opportunity or opening for financial growth could bring the clarity and relief you have been waiting for. Even as things start improving, continue to be mindful in how you manage your resources.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week may bring moments of emotional uncertainty or self-doubt. Try not to let fear control your actions or decisions. Have faith in your abilities — take the lead with confidence, but surrender the need to control the outcome. Allow situations to unfold in their natural rhythm. You may find yourself playing the role of a leader or guide, helping create harmony and teamwork among others. Matters at home or within your family may demand your time and energy, especially around a commitment or upcoming event. Be mindful not to accept more responsibilities than you can handle — balance and boundaries will be key.

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week asks you to pause before rushing into action or making impulsive choices. Timing shall be everything. Your confidence, experience, and leadership qualities can bring success and recognition — as long as you remain grounded and balanced. Channel your passion into inspired action rather than haste. A light-hearted and playful approach will help ease your intensity and bring better results. Your intuition and creativity will be at their peak, bringing sudden insights and inspiration. Financially, a few mindful adjustments may be needed to feel secure and at ease with your current situation.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week you may feel over-eager to push things forward. Your creativity, charm and ability to draw people toward you will be amplified. This is a period of success, visibility and opportunities to showcase your talents proudly. At the same time, you may feel a sense of instability — especially around finances. You are encouraged to be shrewd and mindful in the way you earn, spend and manage your money. Improvement is coming, but it may temporarily stir some emotional insecurity. Beware of your temper, frustration or the urge to act impulsively. Keep your emotions in check. A grounded and calculated approach will help you in this phase.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings your home and family life into sharp focus. It is likely to be a busy period that asks for your attention — and with that, a few conflicts may surface. For some of you, it will be important to stand your ground and clearly express your perspective. Clarity is emerging, and you will begin to see situations for what they truly are. You may need courage to uphold what you believe is right. Decision-making could feel challenging, especially if it becomes difficult to get everyone on the same page or work toward a shared outcome. Some of you may have already arrived at a quiet decision internally. A bit of space, or even the idea of a fresh start, may be calling to you.

Tarot Card Readings | Unsplash

Libra

Dear Libra, this week may feel emotionally intense, and you might find yourself more sensitive than usual. Be mindful of your temper, passions, or any habits that may hold you back or cloud your judgment. Impatience could arise as you try to speed up your progress or feel frustrated with the pace of events in your life. Some of you may receive communication from afar, or you may be trying to reconnect with people at a distance. Trust that the clarity and answers you are seeking are on their way. Engaging in creative or playful activities — singing, music, art, or anything that lifts your spirit — will help dissolve emotional weight. In your personal and home life, it is perfectly fine to take the lead, but stay aware of your tone and reactions. A mindful approach will help you avoid unnecessary conflict.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week highlights your finances and the way you manage your resources. It is time to prioritise long-term stability and consciously build your wealth. Some of you may even consider taking up a second source of income. Success and positive momentum are moving toward you. Your emotional balance and confidence are set to strengthen. If you have been holding yourself back, this is the phase where you begin to open up again. Your wisdom, maturity, and gentle approach will positively influence your relationships. Singles might attract someone mature, stable, or slightly older during this period. Your home and family life also look promising. Remember to pause and enjoy the fruits of your labour.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this may feel emotionally challenging. You might find yourself overthinking or analysing every detail. Some of you have reached a point of saturation with a situation and may finally decide to speak up, assert your boundaries, and stand firm in your truth. You may refuse to compromise beyond a certain point, choosing instead to reclaim your power with clarity and conviction. Your communication will be direct and to the point, which could stir arguments or bring long-pending differences to the surface. Some of you need to allow this—these conversations were waiting to happen. Some of you may need to explore a new direction for yourselves. A personal rebirth or reset will serve you well. It is perfectly alright if something collapses during this phase—sometimes things must fall apart so they can be rebuilt stronger than before.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week will be about juggling multiple tasks and responsibilities. Amidst this busyness, many of you will feel an inner spark urging you to travel, explore, and seek deeper truths. Your doubts and fears can finally be put to rest as a fresh wave of energy enters your life. You may crave change, novelty, and even connections overseas. This is an excellent period to release old burdens, shed inhibitions, and open yourself to new experiences. Try your hand at things you have not explored before. Your communication skills will play a crucial role in your success now. The more openly and clearly you express yourself, the smoother your path becomes.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week heightens your sensitivity, making you more prone to feeling triggered or misunderstood. Ground your emotions and keep impulsive reactions in check, because this period also brings immense creative potential—energy you will want to channel productively. Focus on what truly matters instead of giving your attention to minor slights or emotional ripples. Allow yourself to experiment, explore, and embrace new experiences. When navigating situations, especially those involving important decisions, seek clarity and confirm details rather than assuming. In matters of home and family, maintain healthy boundaries and choose a practical, measured approach. This is also a great time to cut down on waste.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week propels you forward at full speed—your talents, ideas and abilities are ready to be shared with the world. Communication, online work, marketing and digital presence come into sharp focus, helping you reclaim your personal power and influence. Your energy may feel scattered at times, making it difficult to maintain focus. Avoid getting pulled into distractions. On a personal level, your capacity for self-love and self-nurturing grows stronger. Your relationships—both romantic and platonic—will deepen, bringing greater intimacy, understanding and emotional support. Friendships in particular are set to flourish and heal.