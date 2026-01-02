'If You Had This Booty...': Jennifer Lopez Hits Back At Trolls For 'Always Being Naked' During Las Vegas Performance

JLo at Las Vegas. | X @Atelevisao1

Jennifer Lopez has responded sharply to online criticism surrounding her bold fashion choices during the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency, Up All Night, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 56-year-old global pop icon addressed trolls during her December 30 debut performance, shutting down comments questioning her age and attire with a confident and clear statement.

Taking a moment to speak directly to the audience during the live performance, Lopez acknowledged the negative remarks she often encounters on social media. She made it clear that 'they no longer affect her'. “Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can ignore a lot of it. It really doesn’t mean anything,” she said.

She added that she often reminds her children not to take online negativity seriously, noting that some comments even make her laugh. Lopez went on to quote some of the criticism she regularly sees online, “Why does she always dress that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked?” she said, before delivering a punchline that drew loud cheers from the crowd, “And I said, If you had this booty, you’d be naked too."

Glitzy Outfits For 'The JLo's Show'

The singer’s Las Vegas shows have been equally notable for their high-energy performances and striking fashion. For The JLo Show, Lopez wore a series of custom-designed outfits by THE BLONDS.

Her outfits included a sequin fringe minidress, an ab-baring, encrusted fringe dress, and a custom lace catsuit. The looks were styled by longtime collaborators Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, reinforcing Lopez’s image as a fearless fashion trendsetter.

JLo's Las Vegas Residency:

Jennifer Lopez’s Up All Night residency officially kicked off on December 30, with additional performances on December 31, January 2, and January 3. After a short break, the residency will resume on March 6 and run through March 28.