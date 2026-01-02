MTV Channel Says Goodbye With Emotional Final Music Video: A Heartfelt Tribute To Fans

MTV Channels Say Goodbye |

MTV Channels, known for its 24-hour television service, has finally come to an end. After more than four decades of shaping pop culture across the globe, the broadcast of the music channel has come to an end as it shuts down on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The nostalgic moments for fans intensify when the music channel releases its final songs, and that literally touched the music lovers' hearts.Here’s everything you need to know about the popular channel that will always be alive in the hearts of music lovers.

After 44 years, MTV is officially ending the last of its 24-hour music channels on a global scale.



According to reports, the five channels slated for closure are MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live. All five channels will close by December 31, 2025. pic.twitter.com/FGoXeJDf30 — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) December 31, 2025

MTV channels shut down

MTV (Music Television), an international entertainment brand that began in 1981 in the U.S. as a music video network but has since shifted its emphasis to reality television, youth culture, and entertainment programming, owned by Paramount Media Networks, has finally shut down. Several MTV music-only channels broadcast in the U.K. and several other countries went off air on Wednesday night.

MTV Music's last song was Video Killed The Radio Star pic.twitter.com/48WNnbgesb — Jono Read (@jonoread) December 31, 2025

Have all MTV channels shut down?

Not all the MTV channels have gone dark; at least some of them are still alive and will continue to entertain audiences, and that includes U.S. channels such as MTV Classic and MTV. These channels remained on the air into the new year. Meanwhile, all of the U.K.-based music channels, Australia, Poland, France, Brazil, and many others have gone dark, and that includes MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live.

MTV bids farewell with one last video song: Video Killed The Radio Star

MTV Music finally bids farewell with a final tribute to its fans with the Video Killed The Radio Star song. The song was written in 1979 by Trevor Horn, Geoff Downes, and Bruce Woolley. The song aims to showcase worries about and varied perspectives on 20th-century innovations and devices for the media arts. The song has been well received by music critics, who have praised its unique pop musical elements.