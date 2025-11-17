 Himesh Reshammiya Kisses Wife Sonia Kapoor On Stage At Mumbai Concert; Actress Sings Romantic Lines In Viral Video | WATCH
Singer Himesh Reshammiya created a heart-stealing moment at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds when he invited his wife, Sonia Kapoor, on stage during his concert. Sonia recited a poetic verse, and Himesh responded with a tender kiss on her forehead, leaving her blushing and the crowd cheering. Their sweet exchange quickly went viral, overshadowing even his power-packed musical set.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor at Mumbai event | FPJ | Instagram

Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds buzzed with electric energy on November 16, but nothing compared to the moment Himesh Reshammiya turned a musical night into an unexpected love story. Fans had arrived for high-octane performances, but they left talking about a tender moment that melted the entire venue.

Himesh's romantic gesture with wife goes viral

Midway through his set at the Myntra Glamstream Fest, Himesh surprised the crowd by inviting his wife, actor Sonia Kapoor, on stage. Dressed in a stunning emerald-green embellished saree paired with classic jewellery, Sonia looked radiant as she stepped under the spotlight. What followed was the emotional highlight of the night.

Sonia recited a romantic verse in her signature calm, poetic tone. As her voice floated across the grounds, the audience fell silent, soaking in the soulful moment. By the time she finished, she looked toward Himesh with unmistakable affection, and he responded with a gentle, heartwarming kiss on her forehead.

The crowd erupted instantly, cheering, clapping, and filming the unexpected gesture. Sonia blushed, Himesh smiled, and for a few seconds, the massive fest felt like their private celebration.

Check out the exclusive video below:

The couple, who married in 2018, rarely make such public displays of affection, making this moment even more special for fans who adore their quiet bond.

Once the applause settled, Himesh shifted gears and lit up the stage with back-to-back hits. From Aashiq Banaya Aapne to Hookah Bar, Tandoori Nights, Jhoom, and Ek Hasina Thi, he delivered a full-throttle, nearly 90-minute live performance. Fans had already begun singing "Ek Baar Aaja" even before he walked in, proving the night belonged entirely to him.

Adding to the glam, stars like Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Tripti Dimri, and Sanya Malhotra dazzled the event, while Kartik Aaryan joined Himesh on stage to promote his upcoming film "Tu Meri Main Tera."

