 Deepika Padukone Styles Rani-Pink Saree With Chic Coat At Ambani Event With Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Styles Rani-Pink Saree With Chic Coat At Ambani Event With Ranveer Singh

Attending a high-profile cultural evening, reportedly hosted by the Ambani family in Gujarat, actress Deepika Padukone showed up in an ethnic-meets-winter look that was unexpected and unfussy.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh with Pratibha Singh Baghel at Ambani event | Instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone once again proved why she's the reigning queen of effortless glam. Attending a high-profile cultural evening, reportedly hosted by the Ambani family in Gujarat, the actress showed up in an ethnic-meets-winter look that was unexpected and unfussy. Amidst the sea of stars, including the presence of Nita Ambani, Ranveer Singh, A.R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and more, Deepika stole the show with her fusion ensemble without missing a beat.

Take a look:

Decoding Deepika's fusion pink look

Instead of her usual sculpted silhouettes, Deepika opted for a softer approach by slipping into a gorgeous rani-pink saree and topping it off with an oversized flannel coat.

The coat, from Isabel Marant, came in a loose, relaxed cut that contrasted beautifully with the richness of her saree. It was crafted in a flannel-wool, featuring vivid pink checks and subtle logo embroidery at the back.

article-image

Deepika's accessories and glam tied the entire look together with an old-world charm. She painted her face with dewy, glowing makeup featuring blushed cheeks, kohled eyes and a hint of rosy colour on the lips. A tiny red bindi and sleek centre-parted bun adorned with a fresh gajra sealed the desi look together.

Ranveer Singh snapped with Pratibha Singh Baghel

Ranveer Singh snapped with Pratibha Singh Baghel | Instagram

Ranveer's ethnic charm

Standing next to her, husband and actor Ranveer Singh delivered his own brand of suave. He chose a crisp white bandhgala paired with matching trousers for a sharp monochrome moment. In true Ranveer fashion, he added a splash of quirk through colourful sunglasses, giving his polished look a playful edge.

