 Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture
Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock's fashion show in Gurugram on November 15.

Updated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia walks the ramp | Image: FDCI

Indian ace designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock’s 'Futureverse of Fashion' showcase in Gurugram was already packed with AI-powered theatrics, immersive futuristic sets, and high-energy performances — but the real cheers came when Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia hit the runway. Walking as showstoppers for the designer's at the FDCI's Blenders Pride Fashion Tour on November 15, the actors set the stage ablaze with their coordinated all-black couture and dazzling ramp walk.

Tamannaah turn up the heat in a bold cut-out look

Tamannaah owned the ramp in a sculpted black bodycon creation that perfectly mirrored the show's edgy theme. The dress hugged her frame with a sleek silhouette, completed with daring waist-to-hem cutouts and dramatic curves forming an avant-garde structure above her shoulders. The actress skipped jewellery entirely, letting the architectural outfit speak for itself.

article-image

Her glam, however, dialed up the drama with metallic blue chrome eyeshadow, smoky accents, softly blushed cheeks, and a muted nude lip. Her hair was styled in a sleek, pushed-back bun, tying the whole aesthetic together.

article-image

Shahid's dapper style on the ramp

Shahid Kapoor’s entry had the crowd erupting, and rightfully so. Wearing an all-black ensemble, he struck the perfect balance between classic tailoring and modern flair. His look featured a crisp black shirt tucked into flared trousers, topped with a polished black blazer.

article-image

True to his signature charm, Shahid kept the styling sleek and unfussy. His hair, slightly tousled yet perfectly controlled, added movement and gave him an effortlessly suave finish. With every step, he reminded everyone why he remains one of Bollywood’s most stylish leading men.

