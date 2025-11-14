Tabu's Bold Ramp Walk For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla In Black Cape Steals The Show At Fashion Event In Mumbai

Bollywood star Tabu once again showcased that style truly transcends age as she turned showstopper for the celebrated designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her commanding runway presence-sharp posture, confident stride, and fierce gaze, left the audience spellbound.

A black couture look with silver brilliance

The 54-year-old actor, who celebrated her birthday on November 4, made a powerful statement in a monochrome ensemble. She wore parallel black trousers, a cowl-neck tunic, and a long architectural jacket embellished with luxurious silver crystals and intricate hand embroidery. The outfit beautifully blended Indian craftsmanship with contemporary glamour.

Her styling elevated the drama- a sleek high bun, bold red lipstick, and intense kohl-lined eyes added to her striking aura. Tabu completed her look with classic shiny black loafers, perfectly balancing comfort and timeless elegance.

Inspired by "A Thousand and One Nights"

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared stunning photos of Tabu from the event on Instagram, describing the show’s theme as “A Thousand and One Nights”, imagined through nocturnal celebration and opulence.

The designers highlighted that the coat was a reinvented edition of their maximal signature piece, featuring thousands of sequins hand-embroidered on a black base, crafted from pure chamois satin and crepe de chine.

The show was attended by prominent Bollywood names including Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan, who cheered on as Tabu lit up the runway.

Fans praise Tabu’s timeless charisma

The comments section quickly filled with admiration, with fans calling her “regal,” “stunning,” “gorgeous” and “fantabulous.” Many applauded her effortless grace and ability to deliver unforgettable style moments every single time she steps into the spotlight.

From red carpets to high-fashion ramps, Tabu continues to prove why she remains one of Bollywood’s most respected and celebrated fashion icons. Her latest showstopper moment reinforces that confidence, craft, and elegance are her signature style, always age-defying and always iconic.