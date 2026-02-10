 'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Believe She Is In Her 70s
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Believe She Is In Her 70s

'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Believe She Is In Her 70s

Miss India 1978 Kalpana Iyer has gone viral after sharing a video of herself dancing to Ramba Ho at a wedding. At 69, she impressed netizens with her energy and grace. Fans praised her timeless charm as the clip gained traction online. The renewed buzz around the song has added to the nostalgic yet celebratory moment.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss India 1978 Video Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Believe She Is In Her 70s |

A throwback moment has taken social media by storm as a video of Kalpana Iyer, Miss India 1978, dancing to the iconic track Ramba Ho at a wedding, went viral. At 69, Kalpana proves that age is truly just a number, as she sets the dance floor on fire with the same confidence and infectious energy that once made her a sensation on screen. Now several videos of her from her Miss World India journey are pouring on the Internet.

The video, originally shared by Kalpana herself on Instagram on January 28, quickly caught the attention of netizens, who couldn’t stop praising her effortless moves. Many were left amazed, with comments pouring in about how gracefully she continues to own the stage decades later.

WATCH VIDEO:

Who Is Kalpana Iyer, the OG 'Ramba Ho' Girl?

FPJ Shorts
'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Believe She Is In Her 70s
'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Believe She Is In Her 70s
Titan Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 61% To ₹1,684 Crore, Revenue Surges 43% On Festive Boost
Titan Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 61% To ₹1,684 Crore, Revenue Surges 43% On Festive Boost
'They Have Double Personality': Did Nikki Tamboli Ruin Sumaira Shaikh's Mental Health? | The 50 Exclusive
'They Have Double Personality': Did Nikki Tamboli Ruin Sumaira Shaikh's Mental Health? | The 50 Exclusive
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 To Be Out Soon At bie.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 To Be Out Soon At bie.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here

Kalpana Iyer is fondly remembered for her memorable on-screen appearances, including her role as a Banjara woman in the evergreen song Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahin, as well as a popular dance number alongside Rajinikanth in his 100th film.

Read Also
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78,...
article-image

Her journey into the limelight began when she was crowned first runner-up at Femina Miss India 1978, earning the opportunity to represent India at the Miss World 1978 pageant, where she secured a spot in the top 15.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Makes International Runway Debut At Dubai In Two-Piece Ivory Ensemble Featuring Pearls &...
article-image

The renewed buzz around Ramba Ho, originally sung by the legendary Usha Uthup for the 1981 film Armaan, has also contributed to the viral moment, especially after its revamped version featured in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar. Kalpana’s dance proved how true icons never fade. One user commented, "Baddie Never Retires." While one wrote, "Her Younger Self Was Such A Stunner."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes...
'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes...
'This Woman Knows She’s Solid Gold': Natasa Stankovic Flaunts Trim Pins In Bikini Looks; Proves...
'This Woman Knows She’s Solid Gold': Natasa Stankovic Flaunts Trim Pins In Bikini Looks; Proves...
'Pretty Baby'! Mouni Roy Rocks Halter-Neck & Mini Skirt During Dubai Getaway
'Pretty Baby'! Mouni Roy Rocks Halter-Neck & Mini Skirt During Dubai Getaway
From Porn To Menopause: How To Maintain A Fulfilling Sexual Relationship
From Porn To Menopause: How To Maintain A Fulfilling Sexual Relationship
'Bakwaas Theory'! Anand Mahindra Praises Mumbai's Gilbert Hill; Netizens Say, 'Plz Don't. Andheri...
'Bakwaas Theory'! Anand Mahindra Praises Mumbai's Gilbert Hill; Netizens Say, 'Plz Don't. Andheri...