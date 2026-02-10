'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Believe She Is In Her 70s

'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss India 1978 Video Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Believe She Is In Her 70s |

A throwback moment has taken social media by storm as a video of Kalpana Iyer, Miss India 1978, dancing to the iconic track Ramba Ho at a wedding, went viral. At 69, Kalpana proves that age is truly just a number, as she sets the dance floor on fire with the same confidence and infectious energy that once made her a sensation on screen. Now several videos of her from her Miss World India journey are pouring on the Internet.

The video, originally shared by Kalpana herself on Instagram on January 28, quickly caught the attention of netizens, who couldn’t stop praising her effortless moves. Many were left amazed, with comments pouring in about how gracefully she continues to own the stage decades later.

Who Is Kalpana Iyer, the OG 'Ramba Ho' Girl?

Kalpana Iyer is fondly remembered for her memorable on-screen appearances, including her role as a Banjara woman in the evergreen song Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahin, as well as a popular dance number alongside Rajinikanth in his 100th film.

Her journey into the limelight began when she was crowned first runner-up at Femina Miss India 1978, earning the opportunity to represent India at the Miss World 1978 pageant, where she secured a spot in the top 15.

The renewed buzz around Ramba Ho, originally sung by the legendary Usha Uthup for the 1981 film Armaan, has also contributed to the viral moment, especially after its revamped version featured in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar. Kalpana’s dance proved how true icons never fade. One user commented, "Baddie Never Retires." While one wrote, "Her Younger Self Was Such A Stunner."