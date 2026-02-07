Kriti Sanon Makes International Runway Debut At Dubai In Two-Piece Ivory Ensemble Featuring Pearls & Diamonds

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 07, 2026
Kriti Sanon made her International runway debut at Dubai Fashion Week 2026, being Manish Malhotra's showstopper.
The actress was dolled up in two-piece ivory ensemble featuring pearls and diamonds all over the outfit.
Couturier Manish Malhotra showcased The India Story: Inaya 2026 collection.
Kriti paired the outfit with stone rings, golden nails & diamond drop earrings from Manish Malhotra Jewellery.
Taking Kriti Sanon's ramp walk to a viral moment, the actor walked to the iconic song 'Ramba Ho Ho Ho.'
Manish Malhotra’s INAYA: The India Story drew inspiration from India’s long-standing textile and embroidery traditions.
Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon’s celebratory walk together at the end of the showcase received went viral on social media.