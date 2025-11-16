Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Walks The Ramp At Mumbai Fashion Show, Serves Sporty Glam In Head-Turning Athleisure

Harmanpreet Kaur walks the ramp at Mumbai show | Instagram

Fresh off leading India to a historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 victory, Harmanpreet Kaur swapped the cricket pitch for the runway, and brought the same winning confidence to Mumbai’s Sierra Brand Day event. Walking as the showstopper for Huemn showcase, led by designer Pranav Kirti Mishra, the Indian skipper proved sporty glam can be just as commanding as championship glory.

Decoding Harmanpreet's sporty look

Taking centre stage on the runway, Harmanpreet arrived in an athleisure look that reflected her grounded personality yet carried runway-worthy polish. She donned a sleek black co-ord set, pairing relaxed-fit pants with a colour-block jacket. The silhouette struck a perfect balance between comfort and edge, a nod to her athlete roots while effortlessly blending into the high-fashion spotlight.

Keeping her beauty look understated, she opted for minimal makeup and soft, natural tones that allowed the outfit to shine. Her hair, worn open and fuss-free, reinforced her signature no-nonsense aesthetic.

About the event

Her walk coincided with Tata Motors unveiling the production-ready Tata Sierra, marking the much-awaited return of the iconic Indian SUV, as reported by ANI. The event unfolded as a futuristic brand-meets-culture showcase, reimagining the Sierra’s legacy through modern design elements like its panoramic roof, flush glazing, and sleek aerodynamic lines. The SUV, set for launch on November 25, 2025, drew as much excitement as its star showstopper.