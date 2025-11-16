 Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Walks The Ramp At Mumbai Fashion Show, Serves Sporty Glam In Head-Turning Athleisure
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleCricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Walks The Ramp At Mumbai Fashion Show, Serves Sporty Glam In Head-Turning Athleisure

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Walks The Ramp At Mumbai Fashion Show, Serves Sporty Glam In Head-Turning Athleisure

Walking as the showstopper for Huemn showcase, led by designer Pranav Kirti Mishra, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's sporty glam can be just as commanding as championship glory.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Harmanpreet Kaur walks the ramp at Mumbai show | Instagram

Fresh off leading India to a historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 victory, Harmanpreet Kaur swapped the cricket pitch for the runway, and brought the same winning confidence to Mumbai’s Sierra Brand Day event. Walking as the showstopper for Huemn showcase, led by designer Pranav Kirti Mishra, the Indian skipper proved sporty glam can be just as commanding as championship glory.

Decoding Harmanpreet's sporty look

Taking centre stage on the runway, Harmanpreet arrived in an athleisure look that reflected her grounded personality yet carried runway-worthy polish. She donned a sleek black co-ord set, pairing relaxed-fit pants with a colour-block jacket. The silhouette struck a perfect balance between comfort and edge, a nod to her athlete roots while effortlessly blending into the high-fashion spotlight.

Read Also
Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture
article-image

Keeping her beauty look understated, she opted for minimal makeup and soft, natural tones that allowed the outfit to shine. Her hair, worn open and fuss-free, reinforced her signature no-nonsense aesthetic.

FPJ Shorts
Primary Market Slowdown Next Week As Only Two IPOs Open, Excelsoft Technologies & Gallard Steel Issues To Hit The Street
Primary Market Slowdown Next Week As Only Two IPOs Open, Excelsoft Technologies & Gallard Steel Issues To Hit The Street
Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 250 Vacancies Starts; Check All The Important Details Here
Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 250 Vacancies Starts; Check All The Important Details Here
'Nation Is No Longer Enriching Uranium At Any Site In Country': Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
'Nation Is No Longer Enriching Uranium At Any Site In Country': Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Pakistan: Lahore Tops Global Pollution Index As Hazardous Smog Engulfs Punjab
Pakistan: Lahore Tops Global Pollution Index As Hazardous Smog Engulfs Punjab
Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Unleashes Her 'Inner Devi' In Royal Lehenga At Globetrotter Event For S.S....
article-image

About the event

Her walk coincided with Tata Motors unveiling the production-ready Tata Sierra, marking the much-awaited return of the iconic Indian SUV, as reported by ANI. The event unfolded as a futuristic brand-meets-culture showcase, reimagining the Sierra’s legacy through modern design elements like its panoramic roof, flush glazing, and sleek aerodynamic lines. The SUV, set for launch on November 25, 2025, drew as much excitement as its star showstopper.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Walks The Ramp At Mumbai Fashion Show, Serves Sporty Glam In Head-Turning...

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Walks The Ramp At Mumbai Fashion Show, Serves Sporty Glam In Head-Turning...

Inside Visuals From Ambani's Grand Celebration In Gujarat Goes Viral; Deepika, Ranveer & Other Stars...

Inside Visuals From Ambani's Grand Celebration In Gujarat Goes Viral; Deepika, Ranveer & Other Stars...

Gen Z, Millennials Struggling With Anxiety At Workplace Due To THIS Reason

Gen Z, Millennials Struggling With Anxiety At Workplace Due To THIS Reason

Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture

Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture

Sushmita Sen Refused Anesthesia During Angioplasty Post Her Heart Attack: Said, 'I Don't Like Losing...

Sushmita Sen Refused Anesthesia During Angioplasty Post Her Heart Attack: Said, 'I Don't Like Losing...