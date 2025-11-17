Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans

Akon India Tour 2025 | Instagram

Akon’s return to the Indian stage was supposed to be a nostalgia-charged celebration, but his Mumbai concert on November 16 left fans more frustrated than thrilled. Hosted at NESCO Hall 6 in Goregaon, the show drew massive anticipation, yet what unfolded instead was a flood of complaints, viral videos, and scathing comments about mismanagement. From blocked views to chaotic queues, attendees described the event as a major letdown.

Mumbai fans disappointed with Akon concert management

Trouble first surfaced when a video posted by Instagram user 'wallvid' went viral. In the clip titled "Overpriced District Event," the creator detailed their poor experience, calling out the organisers for what they described as a completely mishandled show. The footage showed serpentine queues outside the entry gates and enormous production towers that obstructed the audience’s view.

The user explained in the caption, "Akon arrived late and didn’t stick to the two-hour show mentioned in the schedule. Silver ticket holders had a MASSIVE entry queue, while Gold/Fanpit barely had one. I've never seen this big of a queue in 50+ concerts I've attended.”

Check out the video below:

They further added, "The Silver section’s view was almost fully blocked by the camera and spotlight towers… I’ve rarely seen an entire structure that hides the stage like that. A few minutes in, the barricades were released/opened for Gold ticket holders and they were allowed into the Fanpit — for which people paid ₹8k–10k+."

The only positive the user acknowledged was, “Anyway, a good sound system is one thing I can appreciate.”

Comments poured in supporting the criticism, with one user writing, “Absolutely! It was very unfair. Extremely poor management! @districtupdates.” Many echoed similar concerns, calling the event overpriced and poorly executed.

Akon's Delhi concert troll

This isn’t the first time Akon’s India tour has come under fire. Just days earlier, his Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 9 faced massive backlash. Attendees complained of terrible stage visibility, substandard sound quality, and disorganised crowd flow. One furious fan posted on X, “Dogshit set up for the Akon concert by @district_india… I paid almost 3k and can’t see the stage… what a huge waste of my money spent the whole evening looking at a fcking screen.”

Following the uproar, organisers @district_india issued a statement saying, “Hi there, we truly appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback… we’re continuously working with the event partners to address these concerns and improve future experiences for all attendees.”