 'What The F*ck Is This Set?': Indian Fans DISAPPOINTED By Akon's Delhi Concert, Calls It 'Huge Waste Of Money' & 'Horrible'
Akon’s Delhi concert at JLN Stadium on November 9 faced massive backlash after fans called out the “horrible” event setup, blocked views, and a poor sound system.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Akon Delhi Concert |

Grammy-nominated rapper and global hitmaker Akon kicked off his much-awaited India Tour 2025 in Delhi on November 9, but what was meant to be a night of nostalgia and high-energy performances quickly turned into a storm of online outrage. The event, held at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, drew hundreds of fans eager to relive classics like Smack That, Lonely, and Chammak Challo, yet many left furious over the event’s chaotic organisation and disappointing setup.

Fans disappointed by Akon's Delhi concert

The Delhi concert, scheduled between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., faced heavy criticism for poor visibility, sound issues, and a disorganised crowd experience. Attendees who paid thousands for tickets alleged that the venue’s design and layout made it nearly impossible to see the stage, leaving many to watch the artist perform only through large screens.

'Huge waste of my money spent'

One fan vented on X (formerly Twitter), “Dogshit set up for the Akon concert by @district_india what the fck is this set up I paid almost 3k and can’t see the stage there’s no proper place for me to stand what a huge waste of my money spent the whole evening looking at a fcking screen.”

In response, the organisers, @district_india, issued a statement saying, “Hi there, we truly appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback. We understand how this impacted your experience, and please be assured we’re continuously working with the event partners to address these concerns and improve future experiences for all attendees.”

However, the attendee wasn’t satisfied, replying, “I don’t really care what you have to say this was a huge waste of my money and my time… I didn’t see the artist or the stage… Also the stage was obstructed by a tree and speakers and the entire silver area was BEHIND the speakers?????”

'Thank you for ruining an experience'

Another frustrated fan also wrote on X, “Hi @district_india @Akon I booked silver tickets at the Akon concert in Delhi happening today and I mean you can’t have trees and the sound system blocking my view? I’ve attended grub at the same place & that had a better experience for sure.”

One more user added, “Just wanted to give a shoutout to @district_india for organising a horrible @Akon concert! Thank you for ruining an experience for the Millennials out there!”

While Akon’s India tour is set to continue in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Delhi’s chaotic start has left fans hoping for a far better show experience in the next cities.

