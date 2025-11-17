Balasaheb Thackeray Death Anniversary: 10 Powerful Quotes By Maharashtra's Firebrand Leader, The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat'

Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: As the state of Maharashtra observes the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Keshav Thackeray, the political landscape remains indelibly marked by his firebrand rhetoric and magnetic charisma. Balasaheb, often called the Hindu Hridaysamrat (Emperor of Hindu Hearts), who passed away on this day in 2012, never held a constitutional post, yet commanded the city's pulse through the sheer power of his oratory.

Thackeray’s legacy is not just one of mass mobilisation but of defining political discourse through sharp, often controversial, and always unequivocal statements. As leaders across the political spectrum pay homage, we recall ten quotes that encapsulate the essence of his politics, his philosophy and his uncompromising vision for the Marathi Manoos and Hindutva.

The Voice Of The Marathi Manoos

The Shiv Sena was founded in 1966 on the bedrock of regional pride, demanding priority for the local populace. The movement’s core demand was distilled into its most potent slogan:

1. "Maharashtra for Maharashtrians."

This quote, above all else, solidified his status as the defender of the 'sons of the soil.'

Thackeray always advocated for aggressive self-assertion to secure rights. He famously told his followers:

2. "If you do not get justice by talking, get justice by hitting the mouth. But justice must be obtained."

This philosophy of direct action defined the Sena’s street power. Looking beyond state jobs, he instilled a sense of entrepreneurial pride, urging the Marathi youth:

3. "Aspire to be a job giver rather than a job seeker."

His personal ethos was one of unwavering commitment, often guiding his party's relentless pursuit of goals:

4. "Once in life you have made a decision, do not look back, because those who look back cannot make history."

The Hindutva & Hardline Ideology

By the late 1980s, Thackeray's politics had shifted decisively toward Hindutva, making his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) natural. This ideological shift was visually and verbally declared during a news channel interview:

5. "I'm a Hindu, A mad mad Hindu"

His most famous articulation of his power dynamic, particularly after the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition formed the government in 1995, was that he controlled the political levers from his residence, 'Matoshree':

6. "I have the remote control of politics and the remote control will continue to remain with me."

This statement cemented his status as the Extra-Constitutional Authority in Maharashtra.

Regarding the Muslim community, he made a clear distinction, often cited by his defenders and critics alike:

7. "I am not against every Muslim, but only those who reside in this country but do not obey the laws of the land. I consider such people traitors."

The Defiant Personality

Thackeray’s appeal lay in his defiant, non-conformist persona. He offered followers a powerful life lesson that transcended age:

8. "You may be old in age, but never too old in thought."

He also passionately advocated self-reliance, proclaiming:

9. "If you have self-confidence, you will not die anywhere in the world."

One of his most memorable public statements was an appeal to the Marathi people to stay united, letting go caste and other differences:

10. "Stay united, build a strong unity of Marathi people by burying caste and differences. Only then will you survive and Maharashtra will survive."

