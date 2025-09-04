Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water Demand

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: With Mumbai’s daily water demand projected to reach 6,535 million litres per day (MLD) by 2041, the BMC has proposed two ambitious water projects—its first since the Middle Vaitarna Dam in 2014. While construction of the Gargai Dam may finally begin after a decade-long delay, the Pinjal and Centre's Damanganga-Pinjal Link projects along with a proposed desalination plant and 12 MLD advanced tertiary treatment facility at Colaba are expected to supply 3,103 MLD. However, completing these within the next 16 years remains a challenge.

Mumbai Currently Faces 500 MLD Water Shortfall

The BMC currently supplies 4,000 MLD of water, facing a shortfall of nearly 500 MLD. With population growth, this gap is expected to widen by 50%, increasing pressure on existing resources. To address this, the BMC plans to construct dams on the Gargai and Pinjal rivers, expected to supply 440 MLD and 865 MLD of water respectively.

Additionally, the Central, Maharashtra, and Gujarat governments are undertaking an ambitious inter-basin transfer project to divert 1,586 MLD of surplus water from the Damanganga river in Gujarat to the Pinjal river in Maharashtra, aiming to meet the rising water demand in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

Activists Call for Awareness and Fixing Leakages

Vinod Gholap, president, Fight for Right Foundation, said, “It took the BMC a decade just to secure permissions for the Gargai project, and actual work is yet to begin. While the project progresses, the civic body should also focus on creating awareness about reducing the 60% of drinking water wasted on non-potable uses like washing and bathing.” Sitaram Shelar, founder of Pani Haqq Samiti, added, “The BMC should prioritise fixing the 34% (1400 MLD) leakage from the daily water supply, which results in a massive loss of treated water."

Civic Officials Cite Environmental Hurdles and Rehabilitation

However, a senior civic official explained that delays in the project timeline were primarily due to environmental clearances and the rehabilitation of affected villages.

“The Gargai project has now gained momentum and is expected to begin soon, as we have initiated land demarcation for the rehabilitation of six impacted villages,” the official said. “We also plan to commence work on the desalination plants at Manori and Versova by the end of this year.”