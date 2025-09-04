Sheena Bora Murder Case: Star Witness Vidhie Mukerjea Contradicts Prosecution On Murder Date

Indrani Mukherjea alongside Sheena Bora | File Photo

Mumbai: In yet another twist to the Sheena Bora murder case, Vidhie Mukerjea, the star witness and the daughter of prime accused Indrani Mukerjea, made a startling claim on the second day of her cross-examination before the special court on Wednesday.

She said that Sheena was with Rahul, the son of co-accused Peter Mukerjea, on April 26, 2012, contradicting the prosecution theory that she was killed two days ago.

On April 24, 2012. Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamwar Rai allegedly strangled her in a car, however, the murder came to light in 2015. The motive behind the killing is said to be Indrani's opposition to the alleged relationship between Sheena and Rahul. However, Vidhie has denied this too.

Recording Played During Cross-Examination Suggests Sheena’s Voice

During the cross-examination, Indrani's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle played a recording of a call allegedly made by Rahul to Kishor Burman, caretaker of Indrani's parents and their house. It is claimed that after Sheena allegedly went missing on April 24, 2012, he made the call to inquire about her.

Vidhie Identifies Voice in Assamese Accent as Sheena

During the conversation, Rahul had suggested to Burman if Indrani's parents could lodge a missing complaint. A female voice is also heard prompting Rahul to ask Burman “whether nana nani could lodge the complaint”. Vidhie claimed that it was Sheena's voice, adding that she has listened to the recording “over 100 times just to be sure”. “It’s in Assamese accent. She calls them nana nani. I vouch that this voice in the background is of Sheena,” Vidhie told the court.

Vidhie Pressed Rahul About Sheena’s Whereabouts

She further said that after Peter and Indrani's arrest, there were many occasions wherein she and Rahul were alone at home and she prodded him to reveal what exactly happened on April 24, 2012 and in the preceding months.

Rahul Admits Dropping Sheena to Meet Indrani

“After pressing Rahul on multiple times, he told me that he dropped Sheena to meet my mother and then he picked her back from the same location on the night of April 24, 2012,” Vidhie said.

In a brazen manner, Rahul further said that no one would ever know what happened to Sheena or where she went, she added. As per the prosecution, Indrani had called Sheena to meet in Bandra, for which she had taken a half-day leave from work.

Also Watch:

Previous Denial by Rahul in Court

Indrani's lawyer Sangle had questioned Rahul in November 2022, averring that Sheena was with him for months after April 2012. However, he had denied the same.