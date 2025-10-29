Mumbai: Security Tightened On Metro Aqua Line 3 After FPJ Sting Highlights Lapses |

Mumbai: Following the Free Press Journal’s (FPJ) sting operation on October 28 that exposed major security lapses on the Aqua Line (Mumbai Metro Line 3), authorities have stepped up safety measures across the underground metro network.

Deployed many MSF personnel in the Metro line and the dog squad also. Notices have now been put up at SBI Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station, clearly prohibiting the entry of firecrackers or inflammable materials inside the metro premises.

In FPJ’s sting, a reporter successfully carried firecrackers through the security screening at CSMT Metro Station and travelled all the way to Churchgate without being stopped or checked. Shockingly, Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel deployed at the stations failed to intercept or question the FPJ reporter and cameraman during the operation. The MSF, responsible for Aqua Line’s security, was hired by the metro operator.

Despite the glaring security breach caused by the negligence of the deployed personnel, no disciplinary action has yet been taken against those on duty at the time. Speaking to FPJ, senior IPS officer Rajvardhan Sinha stated that approximately 21,000 MSF personnel are currently deployed across Maharashtra. Established under the Maharashtra State Security Corporation Act, 2010, the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) is a government security agency created to provide protection to state and central government offices, public sector undertakings, and other establishments across the state.

The Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) functions as a corporate entity headed by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

