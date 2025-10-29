Ban On Pigeon Feeding: Jain Monk To Go On Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan From November 3; Another Delegation Meets BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani

Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay (L) and delegation that met BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani (R) | FPJ

Mumbai: A delegation of Jain community met BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday urging to identify alternative locations in city for pigeon feeding, which will not inconvenience the public, since the kabutar khanas (pigeon feeding spots) across Mumbai continue to remain officially shut.

Jain Monk To Go On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 3

On the other hand, Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay from Jain temple located at Colaba, who has been at the forefront of Jain community's protest against ban on pigeon feeding will go on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan from November 3. However, he clarified that the delegation which met the BMC chief is not from his sanghatan.

BMC Says Matter Is Sub Judice, Alternatives Being Explored

Following the Bombay High court directives, two months ago the BMC had called for public suggestions/objections on controlled pigeon feeding at specific timings. Gagrani told the delegation the alternative would be found and decision on controlled feeding will informed to the court since the matter is subjudiced.

Petitioner Expresses Frustration Over Delay In Decision

Sneha Visaria, who is one of the petitioner in HC against BMC's decision to ban pigeon feeding said, "It's more than two months now there is no decision on allowing pigeon feeding in a controlled manner. The next court hearing is scheduled on December 11."

Monk Extends Support To Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena

The FPJ had reported on October 22 that Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay has called for a hunger strike at Azad Maidan post-Diwali. Apart from this, expressing his discontent with the BJP, he has also extended support to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for the upcoming BMC elections. This comes days after he announced the formation of an organisation called ‘Shanti Doot Janakalyan’ to save voiceless birds and animals.

‘BJP Has Ignored The Issue,’ Says Jain Monk

"Our leaders in the BJP have kept the issue of the ban on kabutar khanas on the back burner. Neither the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nor the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is taking prompt action to allow controlled feeding, as the BMC had promised. The court case is also in limbo," the Jain muni said.

