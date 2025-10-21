 Mumbai News: Jain Monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay To Begin Hunger Strike Post-Diwali Over Pigeon Feeding Ban; Extends Support To Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena For BMC Polls
Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay, who has been at the forefront of the community’s protest against the pigeon feeding ban in Mumbai, has decided to go on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan post-Diwali. Apart from this, expressing his discontent with the BJP, he has also extended support to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for the upcoming BMC elections.

Devashri Bhujbal
Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay to launch hunger strike post-Diwali over pigeon feeding ban | FPJ

This comes a week after he announced the formation of an organisation called ‘Shanti Doot Janakalyan’ ahead of the BMC elections.

Monk’s Statement and Political Stand

“Our fight is not only for pigeons, but for all ‘voiceless’ animals. Our leaders in the BJP have kept the issue of the ban on kabutarkhanas on the back burner. Neither the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nor the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is taking prompt action to allow controlled feeding, as the BMC had promised. The court case is also in limbo. In the upcoming BMC elections, we plan to extend our support to Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. I have meetings scheduled with the associates of concerned leaders in the coming days,” Jain muni Nilesh Chandra Vijay said, speaking with the FPJ on Tuesday.

BMC’s Position and Court Proceedings

The BMC had said in the last high court hearing that it is ready to allow controlled pigeon feeding. However, the court had asked the BMC to call for public opinions before starting it. However, more than a month after the citizens’ suggestions/objections were called in regards to controlled pigeon feeding, the BMC is yet to act. The next hearing in the HC is scheduled for December.

Previous Protests and Background

The monk, who sits at the Jain temple in Colaba, had also led the Jain community’s protest at Kabutarkhana in the Gateway of India in July, after the BMC closed all 51 pigeon feeding spots in Mumbai. In August as well, the monk had called for an indefinite hunger strike demanding to allow pigeon feeding; however, he had reversed his decision, calling it a ‘pause’.

