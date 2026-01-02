Mumbai: Khar Family Alleges PAN Misuse After Karnataka GST Slaps ₹47.36 Lakh Dues Notices, Accounts Frozen And FIR Registered

Ramakant Gore, 45, a resident of Khar West who works as a recovery agent with a reputed bank, was shocked after receiving notices in the names of his wife and daughter from the Karnataka GST department, demanding payment of outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 47.36 lakh. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Ramakant Gore, 45, a resident of Khar West who works as a recovery agent with a reputed bank, was shocked after receiving notices in the names of his wife and daughter from the Karnataka GST department, demanding payment of outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 47.36 lakh. The Gore family claims they have never conducted any business in Karnataka and suspects that their PAN card details were misused to register fake firms. Following a complaint, the Khar police registered an FIR on December 31.

First GST Notice Leads to Freezing of Wife’s Bank Account and Fixed Deposit

According to the FIR, a GST arrears notice dated January 19, 2024, was received in the name of the complainant’s wife, Savita Gore, under the firm name M/s Gore Traders. Subsequently, on February 26, 2024, action was initiated against her SBI bank account due to the pending dues, leading to the freezing of her fixed deposit of Rs.6 lakh along with the remaining account balance. After the Gore family approached the Karnataka GST office, the account was later defrozen.

However, in September 2024, another notice was received in the names of M/s Vasant Traders and M/s Gore Traders. The notice bore Savita Gore’s purported signature, following which the account was once again frozen by the Karnataka GST department. In November 2025, the bank account of their daughter, Dhanashree Gore, was also frozen, and in December 2025, the family received a summons from the Income Tax Department. The Gore family has since submitted all relevant documents to the Income Tax authorities.

Fresh Notices and Repeated Account Freezes Deepen Family’s Ordeal

The family has alleged that neither they nor any of their family members have ever started or operated any business under the names Gore Traders or Vasant Traders. They claim that unknown persons misused their PAN card details to fraudulently register fake companies in Bengaluru. The family stated that they are undergoing severe financial and mental distress due to the incident and have demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Based on the complaint, the Khar police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Section 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Information Technology Act.

