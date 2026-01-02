Vasai-Virar Civic Polls: 'Who Will Blow The Whistle When The Lotus Is Visible?'; BJP's Poonam Mahajan Slams Hitendra Thakur

The battle for the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections has intensified. With political campaigning, meetings, and party gatherings in full swing, leaders have begun trading barbs and allegations against each other. | X @poonam_mahajan

Vasai-Virar: The battle for the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections has intensified. With political campaigning, meetings, and party gatherings in full swing, leaders have begun trading barbs and allegations against each other.

BJP’s Worker Interaction Meet Draws Senior Leadership and Sets the Political Tone

A BJP 'Karyakarta Samvad Melava' (Worker Interaction Gathering) was held at the YMCA Hall in Manikpur, Vasai West. The event was attended by BJP Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan, BJP's Vasai-Virar Election In-charge Poonam Mahajan, MP Hemant Savara, MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit, MLA Rajan Naik, and District President Pragya Patil. While addressing the workers, Poonam Mahajan launched a scathing attack on Hitendra Thakur.

Sharp Attack on Hitendra Thakur as BJP Contrasts Symbols of Power and Development

Pointing out that the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) had 106 corporators in the last term, Mahajan expressed confidence that the BJP would elect 107 corporators, including the Mayor. "Before elections, workers may feel disgruntled, but as soon as the polls arrive, they forget everything and get to work. In every election, the worker decides who will win. The same will happen this time. There are more than 900 booths in Vasai-Virar; recognize the strength of the booth heads," she urged the party workers.

Targeting Hitendra Thakur’s leadership, Mahajan remarked, "One family has ruled here for so many years. When thinking of public interest, the 'Lotus' (BJP symbol) is visible on the horizon. When the Lotus is visible, is anyone really going to blow the 'Whistle' (BVA symbol)? Once the air in the mouth runs out, no one will blow the whistle. The 'Lakshmi' of development does not arrive sitting on a whistle; she arrives seated on the Lotus of development."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/