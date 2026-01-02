 Mumbai News: Man Booked For Posing As CBI Officer, Travelling Ticketless In First-Class Local Train
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
The Wadala railway police have registered an FIR against a 62-year-old man for travelling in the first-class compartment of a local train without a valid ticket while allegedly posing as a special CBI officer and possessing a forged identity card. The case was registered on December 30.

According to the FIR, ticket checker Dhananjay Yadav entered the first-class compartment of a local train at GTB Nagar railway station for a routine inspection around 1.20 pm on December 30. When asked to produce his ticket, the accused instead showed an identity card.

The identity card bore CBI insignia on one side, with “Government of India” embossing on the reverse in both English and Marathi. Suspecting its authenticity, Yadav asked for additional documents, which the accused failed to produce.

Khan has been booked under Section 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (wearing the garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent), along with other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Railways Act.

