Mumbai News: Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust Moves SC For Interim Relief On Controlled Pigeon Feeding; Experts Committee Reviews Health Hazards

View of Dadar kabutarkhana, which is covered with tarpaulin after which lots of of pigeons have died by starving and thirst and also hit by vehicles - | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

The Dadar kabutar khana Trust has a filed fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking an interim relief and allow controlled pigeon feeding in Mumbai, till the Bombay High court passes it's final judgement in the case. As per the sources, the petition was filed on Friday, September 12, and was listed on Tuesday, but did not come up for the hearing. "We will learn the next date by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning," an advocate said.

Meanwhile, the state government's experts committee, formed following Bombay High court directive to study the health hazards due to pigeon droppings, conducted it's site visits at several locations in Mumbai last week. "The 12-member committee has divided itself into 3-4 groups, did ground study and took public opinions from locations like Dadar, Bhuleshwar, Parel, Girgaon Chowpatty etc," said an activist privy to the committee.

Committee’s Site Visits Across Mumbai

The committee consists of scientists, doctors, representative from Bombay Natural History Society, Animal Welfare Board, Town Planning Department and health officers. However, the petitioners in Bombay HC has expressed disappointment as none of the petitioners have been included in the committee nor were they informed about the site visits.

Snehal Visaria, a petitioner said, "We learnt about the committee and their visits after the committee visited Dadar kabutar khana. The HC had said to include the petitioners as well. There are also RTIs filed to know the number of suggestions/objections recieved towards controlled pegion feeding and the replied are awaited."

As per the sources, the committee held a meeting after their visits and the BMC officials told them that out of the thousands of suggestions/objections called towards controlled feeding, 95 to 97% of them are positive towards controlled pigeon feeding.

The FPJ asked Dr Daksha Shah, BMC's executive health officer about the number of suggestions/objections recieved. Dr Shah refused to comment saying 'it is still under preparation'.

Meanwhile, the trustee of Dadar kabutarkhana Trust said, "When the committee visited last Wednesday, we showed them photos of pigeons dying out of starvation and thirst. As a relief some of the bird lovers are still feeding the pigeons in nearby locations or building terrace. We the committee members our suggestions towards controlled pigeon feeding, like installing plastic barracading to prevent people to feed pigeon out of decided timings. We hope the BMC allows feeding for two hours in morning and evening, respectively."

Mehta however, said that it was uncalled that petitioners were not included in the committee. "I am staying in front of Dadar kabutar khana for 50 years. Our trust has been managing the pigeon feeding. We know the ground situation better. My emails/letters to the Municipal Commissioner have also gone unanswered."

RTI Data on Respiratory Illnesses

Mehta also highlighted that the BMC replies for his RTIs on number of Hypersensitive Pulmonary Pnuemonitis (HPP) reveals that in four BMC hospitals - KEM, Sion, Nair and Kasturba hospital, there are negligible cases of HPP. "Hospitals like KEM and Sion sees 80% of the city patients. As per the RTI replies, in these four hospitals- two deaths and 10-15 HPP patients were treated. We do not deny the fact of respiratory illnesses, but they are less than 1% out of total city's population."

"Considering the data, there is no harm in starting the pigeon feeding in controlled manner, for which we have approached the apex court. Pigeons are dying everyday," Mehta added.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/