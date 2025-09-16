Mumbai News: SIWS Junior College Staff Protest Against Vice-Principal In Wadala, Alleging Harassment And Misconduct

Staff of SIWS Junior College, Wadala, protest against vice-principal, demanding her removal | File Photo

Mumbai: Several staff members of the SIWS Junior College, Wadala, staged a demonstration in front of the institution's gate on Wednesday demanding action against the vice-principal Sheela Krishnan.

Memorandum Submitted Against Vice-Principal

A memorandum with signatures of 30 staffers has been submitted to the principal. Among other things, the vice-principal has been accused of body-shaming a woman and passing comments against a male staff member, which resulted in ten teachers submitting a complaint against her.

Instead of dealing with the issue, the vice-principal has allegedly been targeting the ten teachers concerned. The college management did not respond when contacted by FPJ.

Previous Admission Issues Highlighted

The signatories also pointed to an incident last year when seats were surrendered during FYJC admissions. The vice-principal reportedly blamed the teachers for the same and threatened action against them.

Staff Demand Removal of Vice-Principal

Also, Hindi as an option has been removed from the admission form and Marathi has been added in its place which could reduce admissions. The signatories stated that they have lost confidence in the vice-principal and demanded her removal.

