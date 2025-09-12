 Mumbai: SIWS Junior College Staff Stage Protest, Accuse Vice-Principal Of Misconduct And Demand Her Removal
Mumbai: SIWS Junior College Staff Stage Protest, Accuse Vice-Principal Of Misconduct And Demand Her Removal

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
SIWS Junior College | X @SIWSColleges

Mumbai: Several staff members of the SIWS Junior College, Wadala, staged a demonstration in front of the institution’s gate on Wednesday, demanding action against the vice-principal, Sheela Krishnan.

A memorandum with signatures of 30 staffers has been submitted to the principal. Among other things, the vice-principal has been accused of body-shaming a woman and passing comments against a male staff member, which resulted in 10 teachers submitting a complaint against her. Instead of dealing with the issue, the vice-principal has allegedly been targeting the teachers concerned. The college management did not respond when contacted by the FPJ.

The signatories also pointed to an incident last year when seats were surrendered during FYJC admissions. The vice-principal reportedly blamed the teachers for it and threatened action against them. Also, Hindi as an option has been removed from the admission form and Marathi has been added in its place, which could reduce admissions. The signatories stated that they have lost confidence in the vice-principal and demanded her removal.

