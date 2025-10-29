Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Moderately Clean Air With AQI At 85; Yellow Alert Issued For Moderate Rains

Mumbai Weather | FPJ

Mumbai: After a spell of moderate showers on Tuesday evening, Mumbai residents woke up to bright sunshine and clearer skies on Wednesday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that the pleasant weather may be short-lived, issuing a yellow alert for the city and surrounding districts. The forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rainfall or thunderstorms later in the day.

According to the IMD’s latest update, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C, while the minimum may drop to 25°C. The brief but timely rainfall not only brought down the day’s heat but also provided a welcome break from the city’s poor air quality, which had worsened in recent weeks due to stagnant winds and increasing pollution levels.

As per real-time data from AQI.in, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday morning stood at 85, placing it in the moderate category, a little improvement from the unhealthy range recorded earlier this month. The improved air quality was evident across much of the city, with reduced haze and enhanced visibility.

Wadala Reports Worst Air Quality In City

Among monitoring stations, Wadala Truck Terminal reported the highest AQI of 207, classified as unhealthy, followed by Colaba (98), Jogeshwari (95), Sion (92), and Bandra (90), most of them falling in the moderate range. Meanwhile, several neighbourhoods enjoyed remarkably cleaner air, including Parel-Bhoiwada (60), Kandivali East (60), Mulund West (67), Mankhurd (67), and Malad West (72), falling in the moderate category.

According to AQI.in’s classification system, 0–50 indicates “Good” air quality, 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and readings above 200 range from “Severe” to “Hazardous.”

Yellow Alert Issued For Today

While the improved air offered temporary relief, the IMD noted that isolated pockets of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to experience light rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunder on Monday night. A yellow alert remains in effect for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts until October 29, warning of possible thunderstorms and brief downpours.

