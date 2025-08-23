Mumbai Water Boost: BMC To Begin Rehabilitation Of 6 Villages For Gargai Dam Project In Wada

BMC to rehabilitate six villages in Wada for Mumbai’s Gargai dam project | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC is set to rehabilitate six villages affected by the Gargai dam project, with 400 hectares of land earmarked in Wada for resettlement. As part of the next phase, the civic body has initiated the land demarcation process and will appoint a consultant to oversee both the demarcation and the overall rehabilitation effort.

Villages to be Shifted

The Gargai dam project, set to boost Mumbai’s daily water supply by 440 million litres per day (MLD), will enhance the city’s water resources. The project directly impacts two villages—Ogda and Khodade in Wada taluka, Palghar district, requiring the acquisition of 8.4 sq km of land.

Additionally, the BMC plans to acquire land from four neighbouring villages-Pachghare, Aamle, Phasgaon, and Tilmal—to clear the entire catchment area of human habitation.

Impact on Families

The project is set to displace 619 families, affecting approximately 2,500 villagers. According to civic officials, to facilitate the relocation of these six villages the civic body has acquired 400 hectares of land near Devli village in Wada, which will be earmarked for resettlement purposes.

"A designated consultant will be responsible for accurately demarcating the resettlement land and managing the entire rehabilitation process," said a senior civic official. "This is to ensure a smooth, transparent, and effective transition for all displaced families."

Water Supply Gain

The project is estimated to cost Rs 3,105 crore, with the BMC allocating Rs 35.51 crore for it in the 2025–26 financial year. Currently, the BMC supplies 3,950 (MLD) of water, while the city's demand has surged to 4,463 MLD. This shortfall is further exacerbated by a 34% daily water loss, despite adequate stock in the dams.

To bridge the gap between demand and supply, the civic body has launched a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening Mumbai’s water infrastructure. Among them is the revival of a Gargai Dam project, which had been scrapped during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2019. Once completed, the Gargai project will become Mumbai’s eighth water source.