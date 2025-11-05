Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Dharavi Resident In ₹33-Lakh Online Fraud Case | FPJ

Mumbai: The South Cyber Police Station has arrested a 22-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Naved Salim Shaikh, in connection with a online fraud case involving ₹33 lakh. The accused, a resident of Room No. 409, D-Wing, 1st Floor, Azad Nagar, 60 Feet Road, Janata Co-operative Housing Society, Dharavi, was taken into custody from Taloja Central Jail, where he was already lodged in another cybercrime case.

This case, registered as pertains to a financial fraud in which the complainant was cheated of ₹33 lakh. During the investigation, police discovered that ₹7 lakh from the defrauded amount had been transferred to a C Bank account. Further analysis revealed that ₹3.2 lakh from this account was redirected to another Bank account held by Mohammed Naved Salim Shaikh.

Based on technical analysis and bank records, the Cyber Police identified Shaikh as the account holder and traced him to his address in Dharavi. Upon inquiry, police learned that Shaikh had earlier been arrested by the Maharashtra Cyber Police in another case.

According to Maharashtra Cyber Police, the accused was previously arrested under Crime for offences under Sections 308(2), 318(4), 61(2), 112, 126(2), 204, 205, 316(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

As Shaikh was already in judicial custody at Taloja Central Jail, the South Cyber Police obtained a production warrant from the court to take his custody in the current case. He was formally arrested today after being given the legal grounds for his arrest. The investigation into the broader financial network and possible accomplices is ongoing.

Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gopale, South Cyber Police Station, confirmed the arrest and stated that further inquiry is underway to trace the remaining defrauded funds and other individuals linked to the racket.

