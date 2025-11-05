 Devotees Celebrate Kartik Poornima & Anna Abhishekam With Devotion Across India
Devotees Celebrate Kartik Poornima & Anna Abhishekam With Devotion Across India

At Matunga Asthika Samaj, which has an idol of Lord Karthikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Parvathi, devotees gathered from early morning to have a darshan of the deity. The day marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
Hindus observed Kartik Poornima and Anna Abhishekam on November 5. Kartik Purnima is celebrated on purnima, the full moon day of the lunar month of Kartika. It falls in November or December of the Gregorian calendar and is also known as Tripurari Purnima or Deva-Deepavali, the God's festival of lights. Devotees pray to Lord Karthikeya for blessings on the day.

Peacock feathers are part of the rituals as the bird is Lord Karthikeya's vehicle.

The Sri Sankara Mattham temple at Matunga performed the Anna Abhishekam ritual by covering the deity with cooked rice. This divine ritual is performed on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Aippasi, corresponding to the middle of October. The sanctum sanctorum of Sri Sankara Mattham and the deity were decorated and covered with cooked rice and vegetables. At the end of the ritual, and after deeparadhana prayers, the rice and the vegetables are distributed as prasad to the devotees.

