Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Aspiring Kabaddi Player Dies By Suicide In Bandra, Allegedly Due To Chronic Leg Pain

Mohammad Asif Khan, 20-year-old kabaddi player, found dead at his Bandra home in suspected suicide

Mumbai: A 20-year-old aspiring kabaddi player, Mohammad Asif Khan, was found dead in his Bandra (West) home on Wednesday evening, in a suspected suicide. The young man, who had recently completed a merchant navy course, was reportedly struggling with persistent pain from a leg injury he sustained six months ago.

The Bandra Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations.

Neighbours Discover Victim Hanging

According to the police, Asif was alone at home on Wednesday. His mother was at work, and his brother, Akif, was at college. When Asif didn’t answer her repeated calls, his mother asked the neighbors to check on him.

Doctors Declare Victim Dead On Arrival

The neighbors discovered him hanging and immediately alerted the family and police. Bandra Police arrived at the scene and took Asif to a nearby civic hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Family Blames Ongoing Injury For Tragic Step

Asif, a promising athlete, underwent surgery for his leg injury but continued to experience significant discomfort. Family and friends believe the ongoing pain and physical limitations led him to take this tragic step.

Family Accuses Police Of Delay In Action

The family of the deceased has leveled serious accusations against the Bandra Police. They claim that police constable who arrived at the scene waited for a superior to arrive instead of taking immediate action to help Asif. "If they had acted quickly and taken him to the hospital, he might have been saved," a family member stated.

Police Deny Allegations, Conduct Post-Mortem

Bandra Police have denied these allegations, stating they are conducting a thorough investigation. No suicide note was found at the scene. Asif's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as police work to determine the exact cause of death.