Maharashtra Cancels Authorized Service Providers For Online Leave & License Registration | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Registration and Stamp Department has cancelled the appointment of Authorized Service Providers (ASPs) who were facilitating online registration of Leave and License documents.

About The Decision

The decision, effective immediately, was announced through an official circular issued by Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) Ravindra Binwade (IAS), on Thursday. Resulting in more transparency and no middlemen. Now tenants & landlords must register directly on the govt portal to prevent fraudulent practices.

About The ASP System

The ASP system was introduced on a pilot basis in 2015 to help citizens access online registration services that had been initiated in 2014. However, over time, the department received numerous complaints of irregularities against service providers. Reports from regional offices also indicated misuse of procedures, reads the circular.

Following which, with the rise in digital literacy and wider public access to online registration facilities, the department concluded that the ASP mechanism was no longer required. During a review meeting of divisional Deputy Inspectors General held on July 18, 2025, the decision to scrap the scheme was taken unanimously in the public interest.

Statement Of The Chairman Of Maharashtra Soceities Welfare Association

Ramesh Prabhu, Chairman of Maharashtra Soceities Welfare Association has welcomed the move . He said, “This will remove the licence Raj. Earlier only a handful of authorised persons were allowed to do the rental agreement now anyone and anywhere one can do the process whether through an advocate, chartered accountant or event at a photocopy centre or by landlord himself. To do leave and licence agreement, one needs an online connection to access the website and biometric with a cameras. And with payment of Rs 1,000 as registration fees it can be done. The authorised service providers used to charge more, which is not possible now.”

As per the directive, all financial reconciliations with the ASPs will be handled by the respective divisional offices. Refunds of deposit balances, after deducting applicable charges, will be processed directly into the bank accounts of the service providers.

The Inspector General’s office has instructed all divisional Deputy Inspectors General to ensure timely settlement of dues and compliance with the circular.