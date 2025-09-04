Mumbai: MSRDC Floats Tender For New Toll Operator At Bandra-Worli Sea Link | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has initiated the process of appointing a new toll collection agency for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), as the one-year contract of the existing operator, Nagpur-based Ashmi Road Carriers, is set to expire in the next two months.

The corporation has invited bids from experienced firms, laying down strict technical and financial eligibility criteria. To qualify, bidders must demonstrate prior experience in managing toll plazas with at least 16 lanes under a single contract for agencies such as MSRDC, the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), or any other state government in the past three years.

Additionally, bidders must have managed a toll plaza with FASTag-enabled lanes catering to an average daily traffic of 70,000 vehicles—restricted to cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and buses—over the last three financial years. On the financial front, firms are required to have a minimum average annual turnover of ₹222.35 crore in the last three years and a net worth of at least ₹111.17 crore as of March 2025.

About The Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link, operational since 2009, serves as a crucial north-south connector, easing traffic congestion in Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Worli by linking the western suburbs with south Mumbai. With the recently launched coastal road project further enhancing connectivity, daily vehicular movement on the sea link has surged.

Revised toll rates, effective April 1, 2024, currently stand at Rs 100 for cars and jeeps (one-way), ₹160 for buses, and Rs 210 for commercial vehicles.