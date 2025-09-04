Mumbai Bank Launches 0% Interest Loans For Women Recipients Of Ladki Bahin Scheme; BJP Leader Pravin Darekar Supports Initiative | X (@mipravindarekar)

Mumbai: As the Ladki Bahin scheme takes slight downward path, Mumbai Bank has planned an initiative to support the sisters. Under the vision of BJP leader Pravin Darekar Mumbai Bank has offer zero percent interest loans to women recipients of the Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched on September 4.

On this occasion, the rollout of the QR code service also commenced. The event took place in the Mumbai Bank's head office auditorium in Fort, attended by the bank's chairman, MLA Praveen Darekar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the press conference, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the beloved sister who was present at the program of providing a loan to her beloved sister at zero percent interest from Mumbai Bank. The Maharashtra government has introduced a scheme called Ladki Bahini Yojana to provide one and a half thousand rupees per month to women sisters to improve their financial condition and ensure their all-round development. They can invest that one and a half thousand rupees in business. This idea came to my mind because it is the sentiment of Honorable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saheb. Then I requested the Chief Minister that I will give one lakh interest-free loans to these beloved sisters."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Under the bank's program, loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be offered to Ladki Bahin at no interest. Approximately 5 thousand sisters will gain benefits from this according to a report by Saamana.

On this occasion, loans were provided to the first 200 Ladki Bahin. Present at this event were Bank Vice President Siddharth Kamble, Shivajirao Nalawade, Prasad Lad, Nandkumar Katkar, Shilpa Sarpotdar, Tejaswini Ghosalkar, Kavita Deshmukh, Sandeep Ghandat, and others.

Recent Updates On Ladki Bahin Scheme

The Maharashtra government faced controversy and audits in 2025 amid irregularities in its benefits program. Ineligible beneficiaries were flagged, with August revelations from Minister Aditi Tatkare indicating around 26 lakh women might not qualify. A physical verification drive was initiated, verifying eligibility criteria such as age, income, and household limits.

`The government paused payouts in July 2025 to facilitate this verification, with eligible women set to regain benefits. An audit revealed that over 14,000 men had fraudulently enrolled, resulting in over ₹21 crore disbursed. The opposition has demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged ₹4,800-crore scams. A July installment of ₹1,500 was transferred on August 8.