Maharashtra Flags 26 Lakh Women as Ineligible Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme; Supriya Sule Demands Inquiry

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has prima facie flagged nearly 26 lakh women as ineligible beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, state women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare said on Monday.

Physical Verification to Follow

Tatkare informed that the preliminary list, prepared by the state’s information and technology department, has been sent to district authorities for physical verification. Action will be taken once the scrutiny is completed, Tatkare said in a post on X.

Government Action Guided by Top Leadership

Upon completion of the scrutiny, appropriate action will be taken in respect of those beneficiaries who are found ineligible, in accordance with the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Concerns Over Multiple Beneficiaries

Last month, the minister said that the ineligible beneficiaries were availing benefits of multiple schemes, and some families had more than two beneficiaries. In some cases, even men had applied for the scheme.

There are approximately 2.25 crore eligible beneficiaries, she had said.

Supriya Sule Alleges Rs 4,800 Crore Scam

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule alleged a Rs 4,800 crore scam in the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, and demanded a white paper and an inquiry into the financial assistance scheme for women.

Questions on Eligibility and Software Accuracy

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule claimed that a majority of beneficiaries have been omitted from the scheme.

“Around 25 to 26 lakh names have been removed from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, of which nearly two lakh are from Pune. I want to ask the government, on what basis were the forms initially accepted, and now, on what parameters have the names been omitted?” she said.

Calls for CAG Report and Thorough Probe

She further pointed out that even male applicants were enrolled in the scheme, which is meant exclusively for women.

“Was the government unable to differentiate between male and female applicants? What kind of software was used, and who deployed this mechanism? This entire matter should be thoroughly probed,” the Baramati MP said.

Sule said she would urge the chief minister to release a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) report, a white paper, and initiate an inquiry into the matter.

