Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Hospitalised Ahead Of Thackeray Brother's Joint Rally Ahead Of BMC Polls | VIDEO

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut, MP from the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), was quickly admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bhandup on Sunday due to feeling unwell, sources state. A standard blood test at that same hospital was performed a few days prior. Although specifics about the unexpected admission are still coming to light, officials report that Raut's condition is presently stable.

Earlier in the day, Raut spoke to the media during a press conference, sticking to his usual routine. In the session, he stated comments that provoked political controversy: he argued that Raj Thackeray backs the inclusion of Congress, an essential ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, in talks with his group.

Raut’s remarks arise during fresh speculation regarding the enhancing relationship between the Thackeray brothers. In recent days, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have indicated political alignment, with Raut being crucial in closing the divide. Shiv Sena, under his leadership, has been consistently conveying the party's position advocating for unity among the factions.

Although the specific cause of Raut’s abrupt hospitalization remains unknown, his unforeseen admission has captured the interest of both political analysts and his supporters. Everyone is currently focused on Fortis Hospital for news regarding his condition.