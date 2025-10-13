Mumbai News: Redevelopment Of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Phase 1 In Ghatkopar Begins; Foundation Stone Ceremony Scheduled For Tuesday

Ghatkopar's Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Phase 1 Redeveloped Starts; Foundation Stone To Be Laid On Tuesday |

Mumbai: The BG Shirke Group has won the contract for the first phase of the massive redevelopment project at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has officially issued the work order to the company, marking an important step toward improving housing conditions in the area.

The foundation stone for the project will be laid on Tuesday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are also expected to attend the ceremony. After the ceremony, construction work for the first phase of the rehabilitation buildings will begin.

The project is part of a larger plan to extend the Eastern Freeway from Ghatkopar to Thane. To make space for the extension, many huts in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar had to be relocated. The MMRDA has taken responsibility for rehabilitating these families and has now decided to redevelop nearly 14,000 huts in both areas, according to report by Loksatta.

In May, MMRDA invited tenders for the redevelopment of 4,053 slum units in the first phase. Four major construction firms, BG Shirke Construction Technology, Monte Carlo Limited, NCC Limited, and J Kumar Infrastructure, submitted bids. BG Shirke Group was selected as the final winner and has now received the contract to construct six 22-storey rehabilitation towers. Each building will have two wings, with 32 houses of 300 sq. ft. on each floor.

MMRDA has assured that the new buildings will be built with strong materials and modern standards. However, some residents and activists are unhappy with the decision. They claim that many MHADA and CIDCO buildings made by the same company have poor quality. Local activist Rohit Jagtap and others have raised concerns that residents might receive substandard houses.

With tensions rising, officials are hoping that the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Kamaraj Nagar on Tuesday at 4.30 pm will mark a smooth beginning for this long-awaited redevelopment project.