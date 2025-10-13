'Maharashtra To Introduce 12 New Industrial Policies To Boost Exports Tenfold': Uday Samant

Uday Samant |

In a major move to strengthen Maharashtra’s industrial growth and enhance its global competitiveness, Industries Minister Dr. Uday Samant announced the introduction of 12 new industrial policies aimed at increasing the state’s export ratio tenfold.

The upcoming policies will cover key growth sectors, including AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics), GCC (Global Capability Centers), bamboo, leather, aerospace, and electronics.

Recognition for Export Excellence

Speaking at the “Maharashtra State Export Awards 2025” ceremony — which recognized exporters for their outstanding performance during 2022–23 and 2023–24 — Dr. Samant reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs.

“We are ready to provide all necessary support to ensure Maharashtra remains the number one industrial state in India,” he said.

Record MoUs and Global Investments

Dr. Samant highlighted the success of Maharashtra’s international investment efforts through foreign visits and global forums.

He revealed that during the Davos summits, Maharashtra signed record-breaking MoUs worth ₹1.7 lakh crore in the first year, ₹7 lakh crore in the second, and ₹16 lakh crore in the third year.

“Nearly 80% of these agreements have already been implemented, making Maharashtra the national leader in MoU execution,” he added proudly.

Focus on Local Employment

While presenting awards to top exporters, Dr. Samant urged entrepreneurs to prioritize local employment generation.

“By accepting these awards, you are serving Maharashtra and the nation. Focus on ensuring jobs for the sons of the soil,” he said.

He lauded the gems and jewellery industry for setting up a training centre in Ratnagiri to support its upcoming Navi Mumbai project — an initiative enabling local youth to earn a minimum monthly salary of ₹40,000, which he termed “commendable.”

Addressing Industrial Challenges

Acknowledging the challenges related to industrial land acquisition and local employment issues, Dr. Samant urged industry bodies to take proactive steps to resolve such matters in collaboration with local communities.

He also praised the role of digital platforms like the Maitri Portal and Milap System for streamlining industrial approvals and speeding up processes.

Empowering Entrepreneurs Through CMEGP

Highlighting the state’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship, Dr. Samant shared that under the Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (CMEGP), over 57,000 entrepreneurs have emerged in the past three years.

He thanked the entrepreneurial community for creating employment opportunities for 1.5 lakh unemployed youth in the last two years.

Workshops to Spread Awareness

To ensure the benefits of the new industrial policies reach entrepreneurs effectively, Dr. Samant directed his department to organize awareness and guidance workshops across districts.

The event also saw the release of the Export Conversion Booklet, and district collectors from Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, and Latur were felicitated for their exceptional work in promoting exports.