‘Who Listens To Them?’: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Congress Leader Priyank Kharge’s Call To Ban RSS Activities In Govt Premises

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on October 13 dismissed Karnataka and Congress Minister Priyank Kharge’s call to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government premises.

While speaking to reporters, the CM took a swipe at the Congress and said, "...Who listens to them?"

Recalling former and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's attempt to ban the RSS, he added, "but eventually had to step down. We don’t even consider it appropriate to respond to such people..."

Priyank Kharge writes letter on banning RSS, calls it 'poisonous'

On October 12, Kharge wrote a letter to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urging that permission to conduct RSS programs in government school and college grounds should not be granted. He has also appealed to the CM that RSS programs should not be allowed in public parks and Muzrai (endowment) temples as well.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge writes a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, urging that permission to conduct RSS programs in government school and college grounds should not be granted. He has also appealed to CM Siddaramaiah that RSS programs should not be allowed in public parks and… pic.twitter.com/pqt76hk5Kw — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

While speaking to IANS, Kharge said he wrote the letter in order to protect the future of children. He further went and called the philosophy of the RSS as poisonous. "I have not written the letter against RSS; I have written a letter for the children and the future of theirs, for the future of the children of our state. The philosophy of RSS is poisonous," Kharge said.

War of Words: Karnataka BJP vs Priyank Kharge

Hitting out Priyank's letter, Karnataka's BJP unit also commented and shared an old photograph of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from 2002. The photo was from Samarasata Sangama program held at Nagavara in Bengaluru, where Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the Home Minister at the time, personally visited that camp, appreciated the RSS's social service activities, and extended full cooperation.

The party further told Priyank, "First, learn your family's history and then talk about nation servers. "

Calling it 'false propoganda', Priyank Kharge again hit back and clarified that his father Mallikaarjun Kharge came to caution against disturbing law and order. "He visited the RSS event site after chairing a peace committee meeting with officials and representatives of all communities, to caution your people against disturbing law and order," Priyank wrote in his post.

He also added that his father caution the RSS event site to "either abide by the law of the land or be prepared to face the consequences."

Dear dimwits at @BJP4Karnataka, in case your memory fails you,

Sri. Kharge ji was the Home Minister at the time.



He visited the RSS event site after chairing a peace committee meeting with officials and representatives of all communities, to caution your people against… https://t.co/UJqZpgAQd6 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 13, 2025



