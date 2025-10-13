Mumbai News: MMRC launches WhatsApp-based Ticketing For Mumbai Metro Line 3 Commuters |

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has launched WhatsApp-based ticketing for commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 3, marking another milestone in digital convenience and passenger-centric innovation. Powered by PeLocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd., the service enables commuters to purchase metro tickets directly through WhatsApp eliminating the need for a separate mobile application.

Easy Ticketing via WhatsApp

Passengers can simply send “Hi” to +91 98730 16836 or scan the QR code displayed at stations to generate QR tickets instantly through a simple conversational interface.

Focus on Commuter Convenience

"Our focus has always been on enhancing commuter convenience through smart, user-friendly solutions. WhatsApp is a familiar and widely used platform, making it the perfect medium for ticketing. This initiative is part of MMRC’s commitment to offering seamless, efficient, and sustainable travel experiences to Mumbai’s citizens," said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.

Meta’s Collaboration for Digital Inclusion

“We are delighted to partner in this initiative with MMRC and PeLocal. This integration will make metro ticketing as simple as sending a message, providing commuters with a quick, convenient, and eco-friendly travel experience,” said Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India.

PeLocal’s Proven Expertise in Transport Digitalisation

“After successful implementations with Delhi Metro, Bus India, MMMOCL, DTC, and other transport bodies, we are proud to bring WhatsApp-based ticketing to Mumbai Metro Line 3. This collaboration reinforces our mission to simplify public transport through digital innovation,” said Vivekanand Tripathi, Founder & CEO, PeLocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

Sustainable, Seamless, and Smart Travel

The service allows commuters to generate up to six QR tickets in one transaction, supports multiple payment options, and eliminates paper tickets promoting sustainable mobility. UPI-based payments will incur no additional fees, while minimal charges will apply for card transactions.