Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Educate 300 Dentists On Digital Safety At 'Dentiscope 2025'

Palghar, Maharashtra: As part of India’s National Cyber Security Month, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has been actively organizing awareness drives to educate citizens about the growing threat of cybercrime. Continuing this initiative, the Cyber Police Station conducted an engaging and informative awareness session during the “Dentiscope”, the annual scientific event of the Mira-Bhayandar Dentist Association, held on October 12, 2025.

The program received an enthusiastic response from the dental community, with around 300–350 dentists and representatives from dental service companies in attendance.

Medical Professionals Learn to Stay Safe Online

Police Inspector Sujitkumar Gunjkar from the Cyber Police Station delivered an insightful presentation on cyber threats in the medical profession and ways to prevent them. His session covered several key topics, including:

Trending cybercrimes and how they affect professionals.

Social media-related offenses and responsible online behavior.

Precautions to prevent online frauds and hacking attempts.

How and where to report cybercrimes, including use of the national helpline numbers 1930 and 1945.

Participants raised numerous questions about online safety, data privacy, and handling digital payments — all of which were answered in detail by the police team. Awareness leaflets were also distributed to attendees, reinforcing key safety tips for protecting digital identities and professional information.

Strong Support from Dental Association

The program was organized in collaboration with the Mira-Bhayandar Dentist Association, whose leadership played a crucial role in its success. President Dr. Manali Jadhav, Secretary Dr. Abdul Hameed, and members Dr. Aarti Maurya, Dr. Nandkishor Mishra, Dr. Arvind Nadar, and Dr. Rishi Mathur were instrumental in coordinating the event.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Jadhav thanked the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate for sharing valuable insights on cyber safety. “Such sessions are essential today. As professionals who rely heavily on digital tools and online payments, understanding cyber threats helps us safeguard both our practice and our patients’ data,” she said.

Building a Cyber-Safe Community

The Cyber Police Station emphasized that awareness is the first step toward prevention. Citizens were urged to remain alert while handling emails, OTPs, and digital transactions, and to immediately report suspicious activities via the national Cyber Helpline 1930.

Through this outreach, the police aim to make Mira-Bhayandar a digitally secure and cyber-aware community, proving once again that safety begins with awareness.