 Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Educate 300 Dentists On Digital Safety At 'Dentiscope 2025'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Educate 300 Dentists On Digital Safety At 'Dentiscope 2025'

Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Educate 300 Dentists On Digital Safety At 'Dentiscope 2025'

The program received an enthusiastic response from the dental community, with around 300–350 dentists and representatives from dental service companies in attendance.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Educate 300 Dentists On Digital Safety At 'Dentiscope 2025' | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: As part of India’s National Cyber Security Month, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has been actively organizing awareness drives to educate citizens about the growing threat of cybercrime. Continuing this initiative, the Cyber Police Station conducted an engaging and informative awareness session during the “Dentiscope”, the annual scientific event of the Mira-Bhayandar Dentist Association, held on October 12, 2025.

The program received an enthusiastic response from the dental community, with around 300–350 dentists and representatives from dental service companies in attendance.

Medical Professionals Learn to Stay Safe Online

Police Inspector Sujitkumar Gunjkar from the Cyber Police Station delivered an insightful presentation on cyber threats in the medical profession and ways to prevent them. His session covered several key topics, including:

FPJ Shorts
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Setback For RJD, 2 MLAs Join JDU Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Setback For RJD, 2 MLAs Join JDU Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Mumbai News: Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, To Treat 120 Children Annually
Mumbai News: Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, To Treat 120 Children Annually

Trending cybercrimes and how they affect professionals.

Social media-related offenses and responsible online behavior.

Precautions to prevent online frauds and hacking attempts.

How and where to report cybercrimes, including use of the national helpline numbers 1930 and 1945.

Participants raised numerous questions about online safety, data privacy, and handling digital payments — all of which were answered in detail by the police team. Awareness leaflets were also distributed to attendees, reinforcing key safety tips for protecting digital identities and professional information.

Strong Support from Dental Association

The program was organized in collaboration with the Mira-Bhayandar Dentist Association, whose leadership played a crucial role in its success. President Dr. Manali Jadhav, Secretary Dr. Abdul Hameed, and members Dr. Aarti Maurya, Dr. Nandkishor Mishra, Dr. Arvind Nadar, and Dr. Rishi Mathur were instrumental in coordinating the event.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Jadhav thanked the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate for sharing valuable insights on cyber safety. “Such sessions are essential today. As professionals who rely heavily on digital tools and online payments, understanding cyber threats helps us safeguard both our practice and our patients’ data,” she said.

Read Also
Mumbai Tops India In Residential Sales, Office Market Witnesses 11% Year-On-Year Increase In Average...
article-image

Building a Cyber-Safe Community

The Cyber Police Station emphasized that awareness is the first step toward prevention. Citizens were urged to remain alert while handling emails, OTPs, and digital transactions, and to immediately report suspicious activities via the national Cyber Helpline 1930.

Through this outreach, the police aim to make Mira-Bhayandar a digitally secure and cyber-aware community, proving once again that safety begins with awareness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, To Treat 120 Children...

Mumbai News: Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, To Treat 120 Children...

Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says...

Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says...

Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection

Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection

Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam Demands CBI Probe Into Gold Theft From Sabarimala Temple

Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam Demands CBI Probe Into Gold Theft From Sabarimala Temple

'Maharashtra To Introduce 12 New Industrial Policies To Boost Exports Tenfold': Uday Samant

'Maharashtra To Introduce 12 New Industrial Policies To Boost Exports Tenfold': Uday Samant