Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Rabies Clinics Amid Rising Stray Dog Attacks

In response to the increasing number of stray dog attacks across Panvel, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched rabies clinics in 15 of its 26 Urban Primary Health Centres to control the dog population and prevent rabies infections.

These clinics the administration stated of focusing on raising awareness about rabies prevention, treatment after dog bites, and other safety measures.

According to PMC records, 5,994 dog bite cases have been reported in the city over the past nine months, the majority involving stray dogs. "While most pet dogs have been vaccinated, the vaccination drive for stray dogs is ongoing, with the PMC Veterinary Department completing around 72% of the planned vaccinations," said an officer.

The corporation confirmed that no deaths due to dog bites have occurred in the Panvel area.

India aims to become rabies-free by 2030, and PMC plans to achieve this target by 2028. Measures already implemented include two dedicated dog ambulances deployed across the city.

In addition, the Panvel Sub-District Hospital reported 113 snakebite cases, 21 scorpion stings, and 170 other animal bite incidents between April and September. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ashok Gite confirmed that there is a sufficient stock of anti-venom and other vaccines available.

Currently, Panvel has 19,307 stray dogs, with 15,679 dogs vaccinated. Dr. Gosavi emphasized that awareness campaigns are being conducted in schools and colleges to educate residents about rabies prevention and responsible pet ownership.

